JJ Watt Jokes He'd Consider Un-Retiring for 49ers' Nick Bosa's $170M Contract

Michael Regan/Getty Images

There's just one simple trick that any team that wants to convince J.J. Watt to un-retire will have to follow.

Pay him $170 million.

The retired pass-rusher joked he would consider coming out of retirement if he was offered a similar contract to the one Nick Bosa agreed to on Wednesday:

Watt's joke came after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension that features $122.5 million in guarantees. The deal made the Ohio State product the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

It's not like Watt was hurting for money during his playing career. According to Spotrac, he retired with $129.7 million in total earnings from his time on the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

However, that was over the course of 12 seasons, meaning he never came close to the annual average that Bosa will take home on his new deal.

Maybe it's not too late if he comes out of retirement.