    Power Ranking Celtics' Roster Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 30: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics fights for the rebound with Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at TD Garden on October 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)
      Nick Grace/Getty Images

      The Boston Celtics will enter the 2023-24 season with one of the NBA's deepest, most talented rosters.

      But how do the individual components of that roster compare to one another?

      We'll tackle that question power-ranking style by evaluating each of the 14 players on NBA contracts by ability, projected production and overall value to the team.

    The Bottom Tier

      LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Jordan Walsh #27 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 15, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
      David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

      14. Svi Mykhailiuk

      Boston's most recent addition holds theoretical value as a floor-spacer, but his three-point shooting is too erratic—two seasons north of 40 percent shooting, three south of 34—for someone who brings little else to the table.

      13. Luke Kornet

      Kornet counts length and awareness among his greatest strengths, but for a 7'2" center, he is lacking in the rebounding and finishing departments.

      12. Dalton Banton

      If Banton had a go-to offensive skill in the half-court game, he might jump a few spots just for how disruptive he can be as a 6'9" head of the snake on defense. Since he doesn't, he lands here due to some severe shooting limitations.

      11. Jordan Walsh

      Run this exercise after this season, and Walsh could be the highest climber on the roster. For now, though, he is a second-round rookie who might be too raw on offense to handle any meaningful minutes.

    The Middle Tier

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 11: Al Horford #42 and Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Boston Celtics react against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
      Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

      10. Payton Pritchard

      Is Pritchard a 6'1" shooting specialist, or is he a lead guard with a potent perimeter shot? New vacancies in the backcourt (i.e., the subtraction of Marcus Smart) should give Pritchard the chance to finally show what he can do in a regular role.

      9. Oshae Brissett

      Brissett's motor and defensive versatility seem slightly more valuable than Pritchard's shooting, but it's close. Brissett desperately needs to find more offense than he had last season, when he averaged just 6.1 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting.

      8. Sam Hauser

      Hauser is a 6'8" wing who has splashed 42 percent of his long-range looks across two NBA seasons. That'll play in the modern game. To expand his role, though, he must diversify his offense a bit and prove he can consistently hold on up on defense.

      7. Malcolm Brogdon

      Brogdon sitting in the No. 7 spot might be the best evidence of Boston's depth. He might start on a dozen other teams, but on the Celtics, he's a super sixth man. Availability has increasingly been an issue, but when he plays, he brings solid defense, good-to-great shooting and sound decision-making.

      6. Al Horford

      Horford is fending off the aging process about as well as a 37-year-old pro hooper can. He isn't quite as nimble or explosive at either end, but he remains supremely skilled and incredibly smart. There aren't a lot of players who can match his combination of interior defense, offensive playmaking and outside shooting.

    The Top Tier

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Jayson Tatum #0 talks with Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
      Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

      5. Robert Williams III

      Promise Williams a clean bill of health, and he'd be locked into the top four with a non-zero chance of getting to No. 3. But since you can't overlook his injury history—fewer than 40 games in three of five seasons—this is as bullish as you can be about the defensive playmaker.

      4. Derrick White

      Expectations are sky-high for White, who should get every opportunity to prove he can fill Marcus Smart's shoes. White's game has few holes, but Boston is relying on him to take his offensive output to a level he has never reached.

      3. Kristaps Porziņģis

      A healthy Porziņģis is a full-fledged difference-maker. Now, he isn't always healthy, of course, but if he approaches the 65 games he played last season, he won't have trouble cementing himself as Boston's third-best player. He not only offers the unicorn blend of shot-blocking and perimeter shooting, he has also improved his off-the-dribble scoring.

      2. Jaylen Brown

      The recent recipient of the richest contract in NBA history might be barricaded behind Boston's No. 1 player—who just might ink an even fatter deal next summer—but he is a no-brainer choice for No. 2. Sure, he could use tighter handles and better playmaking, but he is a legitimate three-level scorer with enough on-ball ability on defense to tackle multiple assignments.

      1. Jayson Tatum

      It is frightening—at least for the other 29 teams—to think Tatum could still take his game to a higher level, but at 25 years old, there's a real chance we haven't seen his best yet. And that's saying plenty, since he's been a top-six finisher in MVP voting each of the past two seasons.

