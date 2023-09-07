Power Ranking Celtics' Roster Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

10. Payton Pritchard

Is Pritchard a 6'1" shooting specialist, or is he a lead guard with a potent perimeter shot? New vacancies in the backcourt (i.e., the subtraction of Marcus Smart) should give Pritchard the chance to finally show what he can do in a regular role.



9. Oshae Brissett

Brissett's motor and defensive versatility seem slightly more valuable than Pritchard's shooting, but it's close. Brissett desperately needs to find more offense than he had last season, when he averaged just 6.1 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting.



8. Sam Hauser

Hauser is a 6'8" wing who has splashed 42 percent of his long-range looks across two NBA seasons. That'll play in the modern game. To expand his role, though, he must diversify his offense a bit and prove he can consistently hold on up on defense.



7. Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon sitting in the No. 7 spot might be the best evidence of Boston's depth. He might start on a dozen other teams, but on the Celtics, he's a super sixth man. Availability has increasingly been an issue, but when he plays, he brings solid defense, good-to-great shooting and sound decision-making.



6. Al Horford

Horford is fending off the aging process about as well as a 37-year-old pro hooper can. He isn't quite as nimble or explosive at either end, but he remains supremely skilled and incredibly smart. There aren't a lot of players who can match his combination of interior defense, offensive playmaking and outside shooting.

