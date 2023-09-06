UConn's Paige Bueckers, Nike Agree to NIL Shoe Endorsement Contract

Sean Elliot/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Nike and UConn guard Paige Bueckers agreed to a name, image and likeness deal, according to Nick DePaula of ESPN.

Bueckers, one of the highest-profile women's basketball players on the planet, is attempting a comeback during the 2023-24 season after missing all of last year due to a torn ACL. She swept Player of the Year awards during a brilliant freshman campaign in 2020-21 before injuries limited her throughout her sophomore season. She then suffered a torn ACL while playing pickup basketball ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

While Bueckers received full clearance last month, she did not play when UConn traveled to Europe for exhibition games. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said a recovered Bueckers is the "best she's ever been."

"This is the best she's ever been, the strongest she's ever been, the fittest she's ever been," Auriemma told reporters. "This is the most time she has spent working on her body, her mind, [and] just taking care of herself. ... [The injury layoff] showed her, if you want a long career, this is how you're gonna have to go about it from here on in injuries, no injuries, it doesn't matter. This is what you're gonna have to do. And she's embraced it."

Bueckers has averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists during her career at UConn. She has been tabbed by Nike as one of the faces of their new GT Hustle sneaker for the upcoming season.