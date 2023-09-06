Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos 12-Round Featherweight Title Fight Set for Oct. 27

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Amanda Serrano will put her undisputed featherweight champion status on the line against Danila Ramos on Oct. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

The pair will make history since this is the first unified title fight with 12 three-minute rounds. Ten rounds lasting two minutes each has been the long-held standard for women's championship fights.

Serrano said the event "is about more than some belts."

"We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing," she said. "Together, on Friday, October 27, we will make history and prove to the world once again, how incredible women's boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so. This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same as their male counterparts."

