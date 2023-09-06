Report: 76ers' James Harden Lost 2023 NBA ASG Roster Spot After 'Pouting' over Snub

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden missed out on being named to the 2023 All-Star Game because he was upset he wasn't on the team when the rosters were originally announced.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Harden was "pouting" for multiple days after the rosters were announced to the point that the league couldn't get a hold of him to receive assurance he would show up in Salt Lake City when NBA commissioner Adam Silver wanted to name him to the squad as an replacement for Kevin Durant.

"By the time Harden sent word that he would accept the invitation," Shelburne wrote, Silver had moved on, naming Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as the replacement for an injured Durant."

There was some surprise when Harden wasn't named to the original roster when the reserves were announced on Feb. 2, though he only appeared in 34 of a possible 49 games at that point due to injuries.

B/R's Andy Bailey ranked Harden as the biggest All-Star snub because at the time he was on pace to do something that had only been done by three other players in NBA history.

"This is Harden's second season with at least 21 points, 11 assists and six boards per game," Bailey wrote. "The only other players who've pulled off that feat are Magic Johnson (three times), Oscar Robertson (four times) and Russell Westbrook (in 2020-21)."

Harden finished fourth in fan voting among Eastern Conference backcourt players, behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown. He was fifth in player and media voting. with Tyrese Haliburton coming in fourth in the media vote.

Last season marked the first time Harden wasn't on the All-Star team since 2011-12, his final year with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's one of 42 players in NBA history to appear in at least 10 All-Star Games.

Harden was the second player in the past three years to finish a season leading the NBA in assists (10.7 per game) without making the All-Star team. Russell Westbrook didn't play in the midseason showcase during the 2020-21 season when he was with the Washington Wizards.