Ranking the Biggest Snubs from Final 2023 NBA All-Star Rosters

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA announced reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday, and there really weren't a ton of surprises.

With the starters already in place, the rosters read as follows.

In the East, the starters are Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the reserves are Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton.

In the West, it's Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić, backed up by Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen and Paul George.

This season has brought some truly bonkers stat lines from non-All-Stars, though. Even without any egregious selections, there are still arguments that several players were, for lack of a better term, snubbed.

That list includes (at least) James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, Aaron Gordon, Darius Garland, Kristaps Porziņģis, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Edwards and De'Aaron Fox. And you might have a couple more you're particularly peeved about.

Here, with the help of numbers (advanced and basic) and plenty of subjectivity, we'll rank the five biggest snubs.