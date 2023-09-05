Mets' Carlos Carrasco on IL with Broken Finger Injury After Dumbbell Fell on Pinky

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters Tuesday that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered a broken right pinky finger after a 50-pound dumbbell fell on it Sunday.

Tim Healey of Newsday relayed the news on Carrasco, who underwent successful surgery for the ailment.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the pitcher had a pin inserted into the finger.

New York previously placed Carrasco on the injured list. The recovery time is four-to-six weeks, per the team, meaning that the right-hander's season is over with the regular season closing Oct. 1.

"He's going to pitch again next year for somebody," Showalter said. "We'll see if it's for us or not."

The 36-year-old Carrasco has played three seasons with the Mets after arriving via trade from the Cleveland Guardians alongside Francisco Lindor.

Carrasco, an impending free agent, entered MLB with Cleveland in 2009 and played there for over a decade. His career highlights include winning an MLB-high 18 games in 2017 and posting a 3.27 ERA and 10.1 K/9 rate from 2014-2018. He finished fourth in the American League Cy Young voting in 2017.

Unfortunately, it's been a tough season for Carrasco, who went 3-8 with a 6.80 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. The right-hander fared far better the year before with a 15-7 mark, 3.97 ERA and 1.33 WHIP alongside 152 strikeouts.

However, many Mets fared better last year, when they won 101 games and reached the playoffs. They entered this season with great expectations but are now fighting to stay out of last place at 63-74.

As for now, the Mets will begin a two-game road series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.