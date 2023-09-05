Video: Novak Djokovic Leads US Open Crowd in Beastie Boys Song After Quarterfinal Win

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic was in a partying mood following his victory over Taylor Fritz in Tuesday's quarterfinal match at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Djokovic led the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a Beastie Boys rendition by singing, "You Gotta Fight for Your Right To Party."

That the No. 2 seed in the men's draw was feeling celebratory comes as no surprise. After all, he made quick work of the American challenger in a straight-sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory and advanced to the semifinals.

Four of his five wins at the tournament thus far have come in straight sets, although he struggled in the third round against Laslo Djere and had to overcome a two-set deficit in a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 challenge.

Next up is a semifinal showdown against the winner of the match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. If he advances past that matchup, a highly anticipated championship clash against top-seeded Carlos Alcarez could be waiting in the wings.

For now, though, he is going to party following a quarterfinal victory.