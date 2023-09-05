X

    Novak Djokovic Applauded by Fans in Win vs. Taylor Fritz to Reach US Open Semifinal

    Doric SamSeptember 5, 2023

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates as he plays Borna Gojo, of Croatia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    Novak Djokovic is back in familiar territory after another dominant performance on Tuesday.

    Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to remain undefeated in US Open quarterfinals and reach the semifinals for the 13th time in his legendary career. Overall, it's his 47th Grand Slam semifinal appearance, which passes Roger Federer for the most all-time in men's singles history.

    It was Djokovic's fourth straight-sets victory in five matches so far in the tournament. This year's strong run comes after he missed the 2021 US Open due to his failure to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

    The 36-year-old was in control from the very beginning, earning three break points in the first set alone. The sweltering conditions at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York clearly had an effect on both players as the match wore on. Fritz put up more of a fight in the second and third sets, but Djokovic managed to hold on.

    An interesting moment occurred in the third set when a fan appeared to distract Djokovic during a rally. The Serbian reacted angrily and eventually surrendered just his second break point of the entire match, but he quickly bounced back to break Fritz on his next serve. He closed out the match on the very next point.

    Fans online were excited by Djokovic's gritty win as he outlasted his younger opponent:

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Novak Djokovic refuses to be defeated in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> quarterfinals. <a href="https://t.co/MKdhLmUCMU">pic.twitter.com/MKdhLmUCMU</a>

    Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious

    It wasn't in doubt. <br><br>Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, making his 47th Grand Slam semifinal.<br><br>Djokovic has now beaten Fritz eight consecutive times.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/pzoz36mbPe">pic.twitter.com/pzoz36mbPe</a>

    Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

    Novak Djokovic's best undefeated head-to-heads at the ATP level:<br><br>19-0 vs. Gael Monfils<br>14-0 vs. Jeremy Chardy<br>12-0 vs. Milos Raonic<br>8-0 vs. Taylor Fritz<br>8-0 vs. Denis Shapovalov<br>8-0 vs. Fabio Fognini<br>8-0 vs. Juan Monaco<br>8-0 vs. Marcos Baghdatis

    Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil

    Novak Djokovic reaches a 47th Grand Slam semi-final - 13th at the US Open - with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz, who now trails the Serb 0-8 head-to-head.<br><br>Djokovic has never lost a US Open quarter-final, now 13-0.

    The Big Three @Big3Tennis

    Djokovic:<br><br>- 47th grand slam semifinal <br><br>- 13th US Open semifinal <br><br>- 86th US Open victory

    ATP Tour @atptour

    4️⃣7️⃣ Grand Slam Semi-finals 🔓<br><br>A determined performance from <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> who fights past Fritz in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4!<a href="https://twitter.com/usopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usopen</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6NnvlXi0n">pic.twitter.com/y6NnvlXi0n</a>

    Eurosport @eurosport

    Novak Djokovic advances to his 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗵 semi-final in New York! 🤩<br><br>He downs Taylor Fritz for an eighth time to make the final four! 📈 <a href="https://t.co/25CtKfZto7">pic.twitter.com/25CtKfZto7</a>

    The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast

    And Djokovic immediately breaks back to give himself a chance to serve for the match.<br><br>Almost forgot to mention this minor detail: He'll take sole ownership of the record for most Grand Slam semifinals reached with this one, bettering Roger Federer's 46.

    José Morgado @josemorgado

    Djokovic breaks easily after than game, will serve for the match. He is… different.

    TennisNow @Tennis_Now

    Novak Djokovic, bidding for his 47th Grand Slam semifinal, leads Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4 on Ashe. Very solid performance, managing his opponent and the heat.

    🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee

    Novak Djokovic, in the searing heat, seems to be almost in a trance &amp; playing on memory alone… the thing is, with such a fairy tale career, that's not a bad tactic

    🤙🏼 @Elboogie808

    Djokovic on the verge of a heat stroke yet Fritz can't hold his own serve to capitalize 💀😭

    Pavvy G @pavyg

    Djokovic is through to the semis with a hard fought win against Fritz in straight sets. Match could have been much closer if Fritz had converted more of his numerous break points.<br><br>Novak is thrilled to get this match done in straights in searing heat. 💪<a href="https://t.co/U2sxSPtM74">pic.twitter.com/U2sxSPtM74</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Top two and he's not two. <br><br>There's only 1⃣ Novak Djokovic. <a href="https://t.co/6bss3f61hF">pic.twitter.com/6bss3f61hF</a>

    Djokovic is chasing his 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court's all-time record for the most in the history of the sport. He's one step closer after his impressive performance on Tuesday.

    Djokovic will face the winner of Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton in the semifinals on Friday, Sept. 8.