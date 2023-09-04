US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and LosersSeptember 4, 2023
US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and Losers
Madison Keys moved one win away from reaching her third US Open semifinal on Monday.
The 17th-seeded woman took down fellow American and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets to qualify for her second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal.
Keys is one of two American women left in the singles draw. She could face Coco Gauff in the final if both players win their next two matches.
Keys will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals. The No. 9 seed earned her best-ever US Open finish with a three-set win over unseeded American Peyton Stearns.
The men's singles bracket still belongs to top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who breezed through yet another match inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The reigning US Open champion lost a single set in four matches in New York. His toughest test of the tournament to date is coming up in the quarterfinals, where he will face the winner of Monday night's match between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner.
Monday Results
Men's Singles
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. Matteo Arnaldi, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
No. 8 Andrey Rublev def. Jack Draper, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Women's Singles
No. 17 Madison Keys def. No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 6-1, 6-3
No. 23 Zheng Qinwen def. No. 5 Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-4
No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova def. Peyton Stearns, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2
Madison Keys Defeats Jessica Pegula
Keys needed just over an hour to book her place in the final eight.
The No. 17 seed took control of the match with Pegula from the jump. She won six of the seven games played in the first set.
Keys continued to dominate in the second set, where she won two-thirds of the games played inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The three-time US Open quarterfinalist will be the favorite in front of the home crowd in New York in the final eight against Vondrousova.
The Wimbledon champion struggled in the first set, as she lost in a tiebreak to Stearns.
Vondrousova took over once the second set began. She finished with three more break points than the unseeded American and won 10 more percent of her points on first serve.
Keys and Vondrousova will meet for the first time in their careers in the quarterfinals. The winner of that will likely face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Sabalenka plays Daria Kasatkina on Monday night. No. 23 seed Zheng Qinwen, who upset No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur on Monday, plays the winner of the match in the quarters.
Zheng had never made it past the third round at the two hard-court Grand Slams before the 2023 US Open.
Carlos Alcaraz Continues to Cruise
Alcaraz's title defense has gone as planned through four rounds.
The top-seeded Spaniard breezed through his fourth-round match against unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi on Monday afternoon.
Alcaraz has only dropped one set in New York and eight of his last nine set victories were by three games or more.
Alcaraz benefited from an easy draw to this stage of the tournament, as he faced just one seeded player in four matches, but the difficulty will increase in the quarterfinals against either Zverev or Sinner.
Zverev and Sinner each reached the final eight in their last US Open appearances. Sinner made the quarters last year and Zverev did so in 2021. Zverev missed last year's event because of an injury.
Andrey Rublev was the other male to advance to the final eight on Monday afternoon. He needed four sets to get past Jack Draper.
The No. 8 seed experienced some struggles in the second set, but he rallied to close out the contest in the third and fourth frames.
Rublev will face either No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev or No. 13 seed Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals. They face each other on Monday night.