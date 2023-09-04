US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Madison Keys moved one win away from reaching her third US Open semifinal on Monday.

The 17th-seeded woman took down fellow American and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets to qualify for her second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal.

Keys is one of two American women left in the singles draw. She could face Coco Gauff in the final if both players win their next two matches.

Keys will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals. The No. 9 seed earned her best-ever US Open finish with a three-set win over unseeded American Peyton Stearns.

The men's singles bracket still belongs to top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who breezed through yet another match inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The reigning US Open champion lost a single set in four matches in New York. His toughest test of the tournament to date is coming up in the quarterfinals, where he will face the winner of Monday night's match between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner.