Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2023 NFL Season Kicks Off

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

With the 2023 NFL season ready for kick off, all 32 teams around the league have settled their rosters.

Soon enough, though, there will be trades.

Last year, big-name players Christian McCaffrey, Bradley Chubb and Roquan Smith headlined the in-season moves. Entering the 2023 campaign, Jonathan Taylor and Chase Young are among the most recognizable names who will likely be included in the rumor mill.

Perhaps they won't actually be dealt. But as the season opener nears, we're taking a crack at predicting where a handful of notable (potential) trade candidates may land.