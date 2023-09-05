Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2023 NFL Season Kicks Off

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2023 NFL Season Kicks OffSeptember 5, 2023
With the 2023 NFL season ready for kick off, all 32 teams around the league have settled their rosters.
Soon enough, though, there will be trades.
Last year, big-name players Christian McCaffrey, Bradley Chubb and Roquan Smith headlined the in-season moves. Entering the 2023 campaign, Jonathan Taylor and Chase Young are among the most recognizable names who will likely be included in the rumor mill.
Perhaps they won't actually be dealt. But as the season opener nears, we're taking a crack at predicting where a handful of notable (potential) trade candidates may land.
Marcus Mariota, the QB Band-Aid
An unfortunate inevitability of every NFL season is injuries. When it happens to a quarterback, the team might need to consider adding a player to withstand a long-term absence.
Marcus Mariota could be that first temporary answer in 2023.
At this point of his career, the 29-year-old isn't a "savior" for any offense. However, he's on a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, who may soon anoint sixth-round pick Tanner McKee as the backup.
Once the Eagles are ready to roll with the 23-year-old as QB2 behind Jalen Hurts, Mariota will be expendable.
Predicting exactly where he'll land is unsavory; I'm not interested in projecting that a certain quarterback will get hurt.
The point, however, is that Mariota shouldn't be difficult to acquire in a pinch. And if the Eagles get anything of value back for a backup who might get jumped on the depth chart anyway, that's a win, too.
Cordarrelle Patterson to the Browns
Cordarrelle Patterson ignited his career in 2021, totaling 1,116 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, though, the Atlanta Falcons saw rookie back Tyler Allgeier reach the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.
And then, they proceeded to take Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft.
Patterson is suddenly No. 3 on a talented depth chart. Greater opportunity could be found on the Cleveland Browns, and the AFC North team is thin at the position after star Nick Chubb.
Entering the season, Cleveland is only carrying second-year players Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as reserves. Patterson would provide a bit more versatility to the backfield, which the Browns seemingly lack after not re-signing Kareem Hunt.
The 32-year-old is also a low-risk addition because he'll be a free agent next offseason.
Dolphins Still Land Jonathan Taylor
Amid a contract dispute, Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. He's eyeing an extension in the final year of his rookie deal, but a resolution doesn't look imminent.
Although it's not impossible that Indy reaches an agreement with the 24-year-old, the likely outcome is he'll be traded. Team owner Jim Irsay has been meddling to a problematic level lately—and that's become a legitimate barrier here—but trade conversations should be more productive once general manager Chris Ballard is allowed to do his job.
Taylor is a hugely talented player, and the Colts surely would prefer to keep him. But they cannot allow him to walk away for nothing in return as a free agent in March.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are no strangers to splashy trades.
Over the last two years, the Fins have acquired Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey. Taylor would continue that trend and upgrade what is a talented, though only mildly interesting, backfield.
Bears Jump on Chase Young
What a fascinating dilemma the Washington Commanders are facing.
The team signed Da'Ron Payne to a huge extension this offseason after locking up Jonathan Allen last year. Washington declined Chase Young's fifth-year option, so both his and Montez Sweat's contracts expire after the 2023 season. Can the Commanders afford to keep all four?
Technically, it's possible, but that's probably not going to happen. Given that Sweat has tallied 13 sacks in the last two seasons as Young has appeared in just 12 games, the scale is tipped in the former's favor.
While that perception may change if Young has a resurgent year, he simply might not have a long-term future in Washington.
And the Chicago Bears are in the position to gamble on talent.
Unless an unexpected player has a breakout season, they lack a high-impact pass-rusher. Young has struggled to stay on the field and produce since winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, but he's only 24 years old. He has time to regain that form.
Chicago could part with a draft pick to add the Ohio State product, extend him immediately and avoid a bidding war in free agency.
Jets Go All-In with Mike Evans
After landing Aaron Rodgers this offseason, the New York Jets—as much as they're also trying to build for the future—are operating in Super Bowl-or-bust territory.
Not necessarily just in 2023, either.
Rodgers has stated that it would be a "disservice" to the organization if he only played one season considering the cost it took to acquire him. As long as the Jets are confident he won't retire, they should ignore all those logical red flags and fully embrace a ring chase.
Mike Evans recently set a Week 1 deadline for an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If that doesn't happen, the veteran wideout will likely be playing elsewhere in 2024.
Tampa should not move the 30-year-old right now. If it is slipping out of contention by mid-October and doesn't believe he'll sign a new deal, though, a trade must be entertained.
New York has a rising star in Garrett Wilson, but the rest of the receiver room is questionable. Evans would substantially upgrade the unit, and the Jets have enough cap flexibility to keep him in the future, too.