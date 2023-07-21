Aaron Rodgers: Playing 1 Season for Jets Would Be 'Disservice' After Packers Trade

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

After playing 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers is ready for at least two more with the New York Jets.

"The Jets gave up a lot for me, so to play just one year. I think, would be a disservice," Rodgers said on ESPN Radio's DiPietro & Rothenberg Show Friday (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.) "Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? But it's more than that: It's how my body feels... we'll see how it feels, but the way I feel now, I think I could play a number of years."

The Jets moved down two spots in the first round of the 2023 draft and gave up three other picks, including a conditional selection which could become a 2024 first-rounder, to acquire Rodgers in April.

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022. The Jets have not seen a quarterback clear the 3,500-yard and 20-touchdown marks since Ryan Fitzpatrick's 2015 campaign.

