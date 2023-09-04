X

    Novak Djokovic Applauded by Fans for Beating Borna Gojo in 4th Round of 2023 US Open

    Jack MurraySeptember 4, 2023

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Croatia's Borna Gojo during the US Open tennis tournament men's singles round of 16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2023. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
    COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic's quest for a fourth U.S. Open title remains in tact following Sunday's action.

    The Serbian star advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

    Danny 🐊 @DjokovicFan_

    Novak Djokovic is victorious again and has equaled Federer and Agassi with a 13th US Open quarterfinal.<br><br>More importantly, Djokovic is back in form and playing incredible tennis.<br><br>He is now just 3 wins away from a 24th Slam title. <a href="https://t.co/M4G4ki1YxO">pic.twitter.com/M4G4ki1YxO</a>

    José Morgado @josemorgado

    23-times Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic is into the QFs of a Major for the 57th time after beating Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. <br><br>13th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> QFs<br><br>Faces Taylor Fritz on Tuesday -- leads the h2h 7-0! <a href="https://t.co/niLSw995wu">pic.twitter.com/niLSw995wu</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Good company!<br><br>13 quarterfinal appearances at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> puts Novak in a tie with Federer and Agassi 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/HGmjhcKsxB">pic.twitter.com/HGmjhcKsxB</a>

    Gojo put up quite the fight despite losing in straight sets, challenging Djokovic significantly in the final two sets and hitting a blistering 133 mph serve several times.

    Djokovic was the crowd favorite and also very popular on social media as fans gushed about his performance and his chances going forward.

    Lisa Ann Wade @LisaWade3

    Way To Go Novak✨ Great Tennis🎾⚡️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovakDjokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovakDjokovic</a>🏓✨ <a href="https://t.co/7i8lAji364">https://t.co/7i8lAji364</a>

    BISSIU @justbissiu

    Novak Djokovic in another quarter final of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> . He is not stopping now with the way he is playing. GOAT

    Erik Gudris @ATNtennis

    Novak Djokovic aces his way back into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> QFs. Fritz next. <a href="https://t.co/NUnqrQMNCD">https://t.co/NUnqrQMNCD</a>

    Danny 🐊 @DjokovicFan_

    Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time. 🐐

    The Big Three @Big3Tennis

    At least one American must beat Novak Djokovic to reach the US Open final <br><br>Djokovic 11-0 against Americans at the US Open <br><br>Researched using Tennis Abstract <a href="https://t.co/ljmGz4e9RD">pic.twitter.com/ljmGz4e9RD</a>

    p - Linus Ullmark Enjoyer @TheMaster_Plan_

    Novak Djokovic is unreal

    Wipa Takong @TakongWipa

    Yeah !!!!!!!!<br>Congratulations ! Novak Djokovic ❤️ def. Borna Gojo 3-0 Set 6-2,7-5,6-4 road to Quarterfinals 👏👏 vs. Taylor Fritz <br>Idemooo ! <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> 💪💪 <a href="https://t.co/C2HSs2NUNe">pic.twitter.com/C2HSs2NUNe</a>

    Djokovic will have a showdown with No. 9 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal with Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton off in the distance should he defeat Fritz.

    If he continues to fire off victories, he could be staring at a rematch with No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Championship but Djokovic topped him in the recent Western & Southern Open. The all-time series between the two is deadlocked at two, so this could be Djokovic's chance to gain ground on the rising phenom.

