Novak Djokovic Applauded by Fans for Beating Borna Gojo in 4th Round of 2023 US Open

COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's quest for a fourth U.S. Open title remains in tact following Sunday's action.

The Serbian star advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Gojo put up quite the fight despite losing in straight sets, challenging Djokovic significantly in the final two sets and hitting a blistering 133 mph serve several times.

Djokovic was the crowd favorite and also very popular on social media as fans gushed about his performance and his chances going forward.

Djokovic will have a showdown with No. 9 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal with Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton off in the distance should he defeat Fritz.

If he continues to fire off victories, he could be staring at a rematch with No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Championship but Djokovic topped him in the recent Western & Southern Open. The all-time series between the two is deadlocked at two, so this could be Djokovic's chance to gain ground on the rising phenom.