Best and Worst Booking Decisions of 2023 WWE Payback and AEW All Out Results

Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton Come Face-to-Face

Becky Lynch has never held the NXT Women's Championship, a fact current champion Tiffany Stratton was eager to point out Saturday at Payback. The backstage confrontation, moments after The Man's extraordinary victory over Trish Stratus inside a steel cage ignited a feud the competitors deserve.

For Lynch, the rivalry represents an opportunity to achieve something she was never really considered for during her time with NXT. She struggled to find herself with the black and gold brand during her time in Florida and, while she undeniably helped revolutionize the industry through her work with the Four Horsewomen, she was never the focal point that her peers were.

Feuding with Stratton allows her to return to the brand on which she made a name for herself and win the title that has, to this point, eluded her.

Conversely, the feud provides Stratton the opportunity to work with a star who has main evented WrestleMania and is one of the faces of the company. She earned it, evolving from an inexperienced yet athletic "daddy's girl" to one of the brightest young stars in the game and someone brimming with confidence.

The feud allows Lynch to share some of her star power with NXT and prep the future of the industry while allowing Stratton the chance to appear on Monday nights and form an early relationship with the WWE Universe.

With no other obvious direction for Lynch right now, bringing this feud to life and reaping the rewards is the right call and one of the most obviously great creative decisions of the entire Payback broadcast.

The Judgment Day's Dominance

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley have been central figures in WWE Raw's creative efforts for the last year. Whether they were headlining broadcasts against top babyfaces like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, or Ripley and Mysterio were infuriating fans as one of the most over acts in the company, they have been integral to the flagship show.

Though Ripley and Mysterio entered Saturday's show as champions, and Priest arrived as Mr. Money in the Bank, it was The Archer of Infamy and Balor's victory over Zayn and Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship that served as the official coronation of the faction as the premier group in the company.

The image of all four draped in gold, pyro exploding behind them, the elation of victory painting their faces, was that of a faction that had finally realized its potential. After a rocky start and the ill-fitting leadership of Edge, the group reset and was afforded the time to discover its chemistry.

It has and Saturday was the culmination of hard work from all involved to make the group work.