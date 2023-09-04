The 4 Best Opponents for Ronda Rousey Amid UFC 300 Fight Rumors

0 of 4

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 300 is getting closer and closer. The landmark event doesn't yet have an official date, but it should occur sometime in the Spring of 2024 and speculation as to which fighters will appear on the bill is already running rampant.

One of the most popular theories at the moment is that the card marks the return of former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who is one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport.

Rousey has not fought since late 2016 when she suffered a brutal first-round stoppage loss to Amanda Nunes in a failed bid to reclaim the bantamweight throne.

That loss was preceded by another knockout defeat, which came courtesy of former boxing champ Holly Holm.

Those losses were the first of Rousey's MMA career. The former Olympic judoka rattled off 11 straight wins to start her run in the sport, finishing all of them—and many of them in the first round. Highlights of that streak included quick and devastating wins over the likes of Bethe Correia, Cat Zingano, Sara McMann, and Miesha Tate, which helped turn her into one of the biggest sporting stars of the day.

Rousey's star is still burning bright, thanks in large part to her recent run with WWE, and while it seems quite unlikely that she will actually end her lengthy retirement from MMA for a final fight at UFC 300, adding her name to the marquee would just about guarantee the pay-per-view will be a blockbuster.

The big question is who she would fight. Without further ado, here are four options that make sense for the former champ.