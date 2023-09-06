Which Player from 2021 NBA Draft Class Has the Highest Ceiling?

1 of 6

Peruse the list of players drafted in 2021, and it becomes clear pretty quickly that this class has a chance to be special. And that means whittling it down to a top five is a challenge.

As is the case with every year, though, there are also some players who seem unlikely to touch their pre-draft projections.

Though this slide is by no means exhaustive, below, you'll find a few names from each category.

Honorable Mentions

Alperen Şengün: Fresh off Nikola Jokić's title run, this feels like a weird moment to underestimate Alperen Şengün, who could eventually become a B to B+ version of the two-time MVP, but that best-case scenario feels slightly less likely than those of the guys in the top five.

Trey Murphy III: For much of his first two seasons, Trey Murphy III looked like a solid bet to become a difference-making three-and-D wing. Then, he averaged 21.7 points over his last 15 games of 2022-23, which suddenly makes a Mikal Bridges-like leap feel possible.

Herbert Jones: Murphy's teammate with the New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones has the potential to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. If he adds an average three-point shot, he could be a starter for the next decade.

Quentin Grimes: Another three-and-D wing, Quentin Grimes profiles as the kind of gap-filling fifth starter who could help any team win on the margins.

Jonathan Kuminga: A dynamic finisher who shot an under-the-radar 37.0 percent from deep last season, Jonathan Kuminga has the physical tools to be a star. Improved awareness and more consistent effort on both ends will be crucial.

Obvious Misses

James Bouknight: This class is deep and really only has one high-profile(ish) pick who seems like a near-lock to flame out by the end of his rookie contract.

Taken 11th by the Charlotte Hornets, James Bouknight has shot just 35.3 percent from the field in his career. Among the 2,443 players with at least as many minutes since 1973-74 (as far back as box plus/minus is tracked), his career box plus/minus ranks 2,435th.