AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Ahead of All Out

AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Ahead of All OutSeptember 2, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage of AEW Collision on September 2 in Chicago.
This is the final show before Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, so this was AEW's last chance to add anything else to the card.
This week's show featured Dax Harwood taking on Jay White, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass defending the trios titles against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang, and Ricky Starks confronting Ricky Steamboat.
We also saw The Outcasts take on Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in a women's trios bout.
This show took place in Chicago on the same day that AEW announced CM Punk was no longer with the company, so it was definitely and interesting show to tune into.
Let's look at what happened on Saturday's go-home episode of Collision.
Opening Segment
- Not allowing the crowd noise to be heard during Khan's video was smart.
- You could hear some CM Punk shants while Schiavone was trying to speak.
- The show was experiencing a lot of technical difficulties during this segment.
Collision opened with Tony Khan revealing that CM Punk had been released from his contract due to a backstage incident at All In. He said that was the first time he has ever felt unsafe at work and it led him to make a difficult choice.
Ricky Starks came to the ring with Big Bill at his side and a weight belt in his hand for an interview with Tony Schiavone.
The Absolute One issued a challenge to Steamboat for a Strap match at All Out. The Dragon came out with a contract in hand and said he wanted to do this old school. But then he revealed he had someone else with him and brought out The American Dragon Bryan Danielson.
We now have Starks vs. Danielson in a Strap match at All Out. This was a good segment to build a match on short notice, and thankfully, the crowd didn't try to take over the show with CM Punk chants.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Garcia, Parker and Menard
- Garcia hit Gunn with a really stiff chop.
- The way Garcia was taunting Gunn was hilarious. The way Daddy Ass got him back was even funnier.
The former Jericho Appreciation Society members Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker had a chance to win gold this week when they challenged Billy Gunn, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster for the Trios Championships.
The match started out with a lot of goofy antics thanks to Garcia and Gunn having a little fun with each other, but it got serious when Parker and Menard got involved and helped Garcia take over.
While the match may have started with some fun moments to pop the crowd, it eventually turned into a solid trios match that showed off the abilities of both teams.
Caster scored the win for his team with the Mic Check elbow drop to end a decent encounter.
Winners: The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Aussie Open vs. Nick Wayne and Komander
- So is Wayne's new gimmick that he just teams up with whoever asks like Dean Pelton from Community?
- Aussie Open hit some nice double-team spots. The kick Fletcher hit on Wayne when Fletcher propelled him into the air looked great.
- Aussie Open's finisher rules.
- Christian hitting on Wayne's mom would be hilarious if they actually filmed a segment.
After scoring a win alongside Vikingo on Rampage, Nick Wayne was back in action with Komander to take on Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.
The 18-year-old was getting taken to school until he tagged in the high-flyer. Komander was able to get in some great offense before Fletcher took him down with a powerbomb.
Both teams had plenty of time to make sure they were able to hit some double-team spots and give all four men time to shine on their own.
Wayne looked good and has clearly been gaining more confidence with each match. Komander has been impressive in every showing, so he made a good partner for the newcomer.
However, Aussie Open just had too much size and experience as a team to overcome. Davis and Fletcher scored a win, helping them bounce back a bit after losing the ROH tag titles to Adam Cole and MJF.
Darby Allin tried to explain to Wayne why he forgave AR Fox so quickly, but before Wayne could respond, Christian Cage showed up with Luchasaurus.
Winners: Aussie Open
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations