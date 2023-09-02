WWE Payback 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch turned lemons into lemonade Saturday night, delivering another extraordinary performance in a career full of them by kicking Payback off with a Match of the Year candidate against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

It was a hard-hitting match that left both women with physical reminders and included two jaw-dropping spots: a superplex from the top of the cage and an avalanche Manhandle Slam, the second of which earned Lynch the victory.

This was what fans should have gotten at SummerSlam but in hindsight, it may be better that it took place here at Payback. While it is not the stage that the summertime spectacular is, Payback provided the women more time and a brighter spotlight than they would have received back in August.

Sure, the feud dragged on a bit too long and the storyline accompanying it never really matched the magnitude of two of the most influential women in wrestling history competing against each other, but the culmination made up for it all.

This was a legitimate Match of the Year candidate and something both women should be immensely proud of.

The post-match events, which saw Stratus berate Zoey Stark before being left lying in the center of the ring by the future champion, should nicely segue the heel mentor out of her program with Lynch and into a feud with her protege.

Result

Lynch defeated Stratus by pinfall

Grade

A+

Top Moments and Takeaways