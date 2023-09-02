WWE Payback 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

WWE Payback 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, HighlightsSeptember 2, 2023
WWE presented its September premium live event offering, Payback, from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Saturday night, with high stakes for several top Superstars, including The Judgment Day.
Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship while Finn Bálor and Damian Priest challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, with promises of change coming to the faction if they failed to leave with the gold.
How did The Eradicator, The Archer of Infamy and the former universal champion fare and what went down when Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura did battle for the World Heavyweight Championship in the night's main event?
Find out with this recap of the September 2 broadcast.
Match Card
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Women's World Championship: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
- Steel Cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
- Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest
- LA Knight vs. The Miz
- United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory
- "The Grayson Waller Effect" featuring guest Cody Rhodes
- John Cena hosts Payback
Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
- A match months in the making after it was removed from the SummerSlam card.
- NXT Women's champion Tiffany Stratton watched from ringside, continuing the story that there is not enough competition on Tuesdays. Could this be the start of the feud with The Man over the one title Lynch never won?
- Stratus' first steel cage match was one her body will not forget as she sported a huge knot on her forehead while bruises and welts decorated her arms.
- Paying homage to the competitors involved in the first women's steel cage match, Victoria and Lita, Stratus broke out a Widow's Peak while Lynch delivered a Twist of Fate.
- Ode to Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart from SummerSlam 1994 with Lynch trapping Stratus' legs in the cage, preventing her from reaching the floor and winning the match.
- Lynch with the damndest superplex from the top of the cage. Likely hurt every bit as much as Stratus sold it.
- Corey Graves called out the fact that the cage match was intended to keep Stark out, as always the voice of the people watching at home with continuity complaints.
Becky Lynch turned lemons into lemonade Saturday night, delivering another extraordinary performance in a career full of them by kicking Payback off with a Match of the Year candidate against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
It was a hard-hitting match that left both women with physical reminders and included two jaw-dropping spots: a superplex from the top of the cage and an avalanche Manhandle Slam, the second of which earned Lynch the victory.
This was what fans should have gotten at SummerSlam but in hindsight, it may be better that it took place here at Payback. While it is not the stage that the summertime spectacular is, Payback provided the women more time and a brighter spotlight than they would have received back in August.
Sure, the feud dragged on a bit too long and the storyline accompanying it never really matched the magnitude of two of the most influential women in wrestling history competing against each other, but the culmination made up for it all.
This was a legitimate Match of the Year candidate and something both women should be immensely proud of.
The post-match events, which saw Stratus berate Zoey Stark before being left lying in the center of the ring by the future champion, should nicely segue the heel mentor out of her program with Lynch and into a feud with her protege.
Result
Lynch defeated Stratus by pinfall
Grade
A+
Top Moments and Takeaways