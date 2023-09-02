Jordan Clarkson's Scoring Outburst Lifts Gilas Pilipinas Past China at FIBA World Cup

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jordan Clarkson's dazzling third-quarter performance carried Gilas Pilipinas to a 96-75 win over China in the final game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup for both teams.

The Utah Jazz guard scored 20 of his 34 points in the span of three minutes, 36 seconds in the third quarter. His heater helped the Philippines open up a 73-51 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Clarkson took what looked like it was going to be a close game and turned it into an easy victory for the Philippines. The two teams were tied after the first quarter and China held a 40-39 lead at halftime.

Gilas Pilipinas nearly matched its 39-point total from the first half in the third quarter alone (34).

Clarkson's 34 points marks his best output of the tournament. If you include the 2022-23 NBA season, it's his highest-scoring game since Jan. 14 when he had 38 against the Philadelphia 76ers. It also made him the top scorer in the FIBA World Cup for the time being.

Even though he turned 31 on June 7, Clarkson is hoping to continue his international career at the next World Cup in 2027.

While Clarkson did most of the work for the Philippines' offense, he did have support from his teammates in other areas. Ariel John Edu had 10 rebounds. Kai Zachary Sotto grabbed four offensive rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

Kaier Li led the Chinese team with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. China shot a respectable 52.5 percent from two-point range, but it was only 5-of-22 from behind the arc.

The Philippines was trying to salvage something from this year's tournament after losing its first four games. The team won't have a chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

This will mark the 13th consecutive Summer Games without Gilas Pilipinas since its last appearance in 1972. China will also miss out on the Olympics for the second consecutive time.