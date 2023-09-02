Michigan's J.J. McCarthy Wears 'Free Harbaugh' Shirt amid HC's 3-Game Suspension

AP Photo/Tony Ding

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wore a shirt in support of head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday amid his three-game suspension for alleged violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCarthy, who will start for the Wolverines on Saturday when they open their season with a home game against East Carolina, stepped off the team bus wearing a "Free Harbaugh" shirt:

Last month, Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh, meaning he will not be allowed to coach in games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green.

Indications in July were that Harbaugh and the NCAA had agreed to a four-game suspension to begin the season, but after the NCAA infractions committee rejected the agreement, Michigan decided to self-impose a ban instead.

Any potential additional discipline for Harbaugh isn't expected to come until 2024, although Michigan is likely hoping that by self-imposing a suspension, it will be enough to satisfy the NCAA.

The original agreement would have added a home game against Rutgers to Harbaugh's suspension, but instead, he will miss three non-conference games in which the Wolverines are expected to be significant favorites.

Harbaugh is slated to return Sept. 23 against Rutgers for what will be Michigan's first Big Ten conference game of the season.

McCarthy, who is entering his junior season, will be the unquestioned starting signal-caller in 2023 after winning the job early last year.

In 14 games last season, McCarthy completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

With McCarthy leading the way, the Wolverines went 13-1, won the Big Ten title and earned a College Football Playoff berth.

For much of the season, Michigan leaned heavily on its running game and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum, but it seems likely that the Wolverines will do more to unleash McCarthy and his big arm in 2023.

Until Harbaugh returns to his post as head coach, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as the interim head coach for the first three games of the season.

Assuming Michigan still wins its first three games as expected, it will receive a huge boost once Harbaugh returns, and it figures to be a great thing for McCarthy and his development as well.