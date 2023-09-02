Coco Gauff Jokes That Justin Bieber Helped Inspire Win vs. Elise Mertens at US Open

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The presence of Justin Bieber in the stands at the U.S. Open on Friday night helped inspire Coco Gauff in her third-round win over Elise Mertens.

Speaking to ESPN after the victory (h/t Issy Ronald of CNN.com), Gauff explained seeing the singer on the videoboard caused her to bear down.

"I definitely saw who was there," she said. "I thought, 'I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.' I didn't lose a game after I saw that."

Gauff got off to a rough start in the match. Mertens took the first set 6-3 and had a chance to take control of the second set when it was tied 3-3, but Gauff was able to hold serve en route to winning the final three games to force a decisive third set.

The 19-year-old did away with any drama by winning all six games in the third set to reach the fourth round for the second straight year.

"I was definitely star-struck with Justin," Gauff said after the win. "'Never Say Never' was … one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. Then 'Baby, Oh, Baby.' I could go through all his songs. Then Hailey, too, coming. I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool."

Bieber wasn't the only notable name in attendance. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, whose style of play has served as an inspiration for Gauff, was sitting behind Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watched Gauff's first-round match against Laura Siegemund.

Next up for Gauff is a showdown against two-time U.S. Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday.