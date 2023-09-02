Winners and Losers of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window

2 of 7

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Liverpool's rebuild seems to have accelerated at a pace that is chaotic and slightly out of control.

Change was needed after last season, especially in midfield, but few would have expected both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to leave for Saudi Arabia this summer, especially when other talismanic figures Roberto Firmino and James Milner also said goodbye on free deals.

The 'out of control' bit comes in when you compare who the Reds have brought in to who they were originally hunting.

Dominik Szoboszlai is fair game - a wonderful signing who has worked hard to play for such a giant club. Alexis Mac Allister, too, deserved a move after his World Cup-winning campaign. But Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have a whiff of panic about them when the club was so publicly in for Moises Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, both of whom opted for Chelsea.

Throw in the need to reject a £150M offer from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah - a story that isn't going to go away until he leaves - and you have a less than ideal window for the Anfield club that signals the era-ending changes are only just beginning.