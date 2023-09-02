Video: Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Throws Out Dodgers' Ceremonial 1st Pitch

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Natalia Bryant, who is the oldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday evening's game between the host L.A. Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

Good News Radio co-owner Mykell Mathieu provided video.

The 20-year-old USC student's first pitch took place during the Dodgers' annual "Lakers Night" in which the team paid homage to the 17-time NBA champions.

Natalia's mother, Vanessa, and sisters Bianka and Capri were also honored and cheered by the Dodger Stadium fans before the game:

In addition, the Dodgers announced a $100,000 donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, per Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton.

The Dodgers honor the Lakers every year, but the team placed the spotlight on the five-time NBA champion in particular Friday, notably giving away a Lakers Night jersey with Bryant's old No. 8 on the front and his last name and No. 24 on the back to any fans who purchased a special event ticket package.

Numerous Dodger players, including Mookie Betts and Jason Heyward, also honored Bryant prior to the game.

Natalia spoke about her father in March, when he was honored in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," Natalia said in part about her father, who she also called the "MVP of girl dads."



Bryant, his second-oldest daughter Gianna Maria-Onore and seven others tragically died in a January 2020 helicopter accident en route to an AAU basketball game.

Natalia's first pitch follows her father's from June 27, 2000, just eight days after he helped lead the Lakers to an NBA championship over the Indiana Pacers.

This was also a big night on the diamond as well with the Atlanta-Los Angeles matchup a potential National League Championship Series preview. Atlanta entered the game with an MLB-best 88-45 record, while the Dodgers sit second in the NL with an 83-50 mark.