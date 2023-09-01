US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Friday

US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from FridaySeptember 1, 2023
The first three men to qualify for the fourth round at the 2023 US Open are Americans.
Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton all picked up third-round victories on Friday at the USTA National Tennis Center.
All three American men won their matches in four sets. Paul and Tiafoe both eliminated seeded foes, while Shelton won a battle of unseeded players against Aslan Karatsev.
At least one of the three Americans will make it to the quarterfinals, as Paul and Shelton will face each other in the fourth round. Tiafoe will take on an unseeded foe.
The group of Americans in the men's fourth round could grow on Friday night, when Taylor Fritz, the top-seeded American man, plays his third-round match.
The excitement from the women's singles draw on Friday afternoon came from the resurgent Caroline Wozniacki.
The two-time US Open finalist won her third straight match in New York, and she could face Coco Gauff in the fourth round if Gauff is victorious on Friday night.
Friday Results
Men's Singles
No. 10 Frances Tiafoe def. No. 22 Adrian Mannarino,4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (6)
No. 14 Tommy Paul def. No. 21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3
Ben Shelton def. Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0
Women's Singles
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Kaja Juvan, 6-0, 6-1
No. 10 Karolina Muchova. def. Taylor Townsend, 7-6 (0), 6-3
No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko def. Bernarda Pera, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Wang Xinyu def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Three American Men Move into Fourth Round
The best American men continued to thrive in New York on Friday.
Paul kicked off the run of three victories with a four-set triumph over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The No. 14 seed moved his record at hard-court majors to 8-1 in 2023. He earned a career-best major finish with his semifinal run at the Australian Open.
Paul secured his best-ever US Open finish with his Friday victory, and he could qualify for his second-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal with a win over Shelton.
Shelton broke on to the Grand Slam scene with a quarterfinal berth in Australia earlier this year. He finished his third-round match by winning 12 of the final 14 games.
Tiafoe is aiming to get back to the US Open semifinal for a second straight year. The No. 10 seed outlasted Adrian Mannarino in four sets inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Tiafoe has an easy fourth-round matchup on paper against either Zhang Zhizhen or Rinky Hijikata. His quarterfinal path was made easier by the loss of No. 5 seed Casper Ruud in the second round.
The winners of the Tiafoe fourth-round match and the Paul-Shelton showdown will meet each other in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will likely face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
Caroline Wozniacki Continues Incredible Comeback
Wozniacki secured her best Grand Slam finish since the 2018 French Open with her three-set win over American Jennifer Brady.
The 33-year-old took time off over the last three years. The 2023 US Open is her first Grand Slam appearance since she began her comeback this summer.
Wozniacki eliminated Brady, who herself enjoyed a comeback to Grand Slam tennis after dealing with injures.
Wozniacki took down No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova in the second round and she will likely face Gauff, the No. 6 seed, in a fourth-round contest that will likely be played inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Iga Swiatek, Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko confirmed at least three seeded women will feature in the quartet of fourth-round matchups in the top half of the women's singles draw.
Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Belinda Bencic can join that collection of top players in the fourth round with wins on Friday night.