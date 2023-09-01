US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Friday

0 of 3

The first three men to qualify for the fourth round at the 2023 US Open are Americans.

Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton all picked up third-round victories on Friday at the USTA National Tennis Center.

All three American men won their matches in four sets. Paul and Tiafoe both eliminated seeded foes, while Shelton won a battle of unseeded players against Aslan Karatsev.

At least one of the three Americans will make it to the quarterfinals, as Paul and Shelton will face each other in the fourth round. Tiafoe will take on an unseeded foe.

The group of Americans in the men's fourth round could grow on Friday night, when Taylor Fritz, the top-seeded American man, plays his third-round match.

The excitement from the women's singles draw on Friday afternoon came from the resurgent Caroline Wozniacki.

The two-time US Open finalist won her third straight match in New York, and she could face Coco Gauff in the fourth round if Gauff is victorious on Friday night.