Kiper: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Has 'Electric Arm' and Could Go Top 10 in 2024 NFL Draft

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Could Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers be the player that rises up the rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft? ESPN analyst Mel Kiper believes that could happen.

Kiper discussed the upcoming draft and who to watch for at the collegiate ranks this season. He said that while Ewers isn't as high on his board at the moment, the raw talent and potential to grow in head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense could see him make that jump.

"If we're talking about a guy who could climb the board and who plays a position where we see these types of rises, he has to be the pick," Kiper wrote. "Ewers has great playmakers around him at Texas to go along with an electric arm. If he can be more consistent, he has all the talent to be a top-10 pick."

Ewers is listed as 6'3", 206 pounds, and is coming off of his first season as the Longhorns' starter. He threw for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions across 10 games and had a passer rating of 132.6.

He notably missed time with a non-throwing shoulder injury and a healthy season with a potentially strong Texas team could make Ewers the guy who jumps up the draft boards. The current consensus is that the top two signal-callers in the draft are USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye, but the idea that Ewers could be next in line is very possible.

Bleacher Report's Way-too-Early mock draft from April had Ewers being the third quarterback taken in the draft, going at the No. 5 pick.