Bulls' Andre Drummond Says He's Best Rebounder Ever, Has a Chance at Hall of Fame

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Does Andre Drummond deserve a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

While NBA fans would likely say the Chicago Bulls veteran isn't Hall of Fame worthy, he disagrees, saying he's among the league's all-time great rebounders and has a chance to be enshrined among the greats.

"I've done great in my career," Drummond said during an appearance on The Comfortable Pod podcast. "I think I have a chance to be a Hall of Fame player due to what I've done in my career. Actually, I'm pretty sure I'm in the top 20 for being in the Hall of Fame, so I have a great chance."

Drummond was once among the NBA's greatest rebounders, having been a four-time rebound champion and a two-time All-Star, but he hasn't been nearly the same player since departing the Detroit Pistons during the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old has bounced around the league since then, suiting up for the Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets over the last three seasons.

He averaged just 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 67 games last season while shooting 60.6 percent from the floor.

Drummond's Hall of Fame resumé is questionable at best with no NBA titles to his name and just two All-Star appearances. Even if his rebounding statistics are extraordinary, his entire career just doesn't add up to being worthy of the hall.

Drummond's Hall of Fame probability is just 0.0191 percent, according to Basketball Reference, so his chances of being enshrined are slim-to-none.