Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 1

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Welcome to Bleacher Report's Top 25 college football quarterback rankings!

This will be a new weekly feature published each Tuesday morning throughout the 2023 season, with the goal of identifying the 25 best quarterbacks in the country each week as the season unfolds.

The only thing that matters here is on-field production in 2023.

That means past performance, future expectations, physical tools and NFL upside have all been removed from the equation.

Each quarterback's individual production and the quality of opponent they faced will be considered each week, and players will rise and fall based on where they ranked the previous week, so it will be a fluid process week to week.

If your favorite team's quarterback is not currently on the list, fear not!

If a guy is putting up numbers, he will inevitably find his way onto the list. On the flip side, a strong first week is only going to go so far if a guy falls flat in Week 2 and fails to duplicate his early success.

With only 25 spots up for grabs and 133 quarterbacks to consider, an honorable mention slide featuring the "Next 25" who just missed the cut was also selected. Those are the guys with the best chance of jumping onto the list with a strong showing in Week 2.

Let the debate begin!