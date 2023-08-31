US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Thursday

0 of 3

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Five of the top American tennis players advanced to the third round of the 2023 US Open in fine form.

Madison Keys, the No. 17 seed in the women's singles draw, joined Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul as Americans seeded in the top 20 to qualify for the third round on Thursday afternoon. Jessica Pegula can make it a perfect 6-for-6 for the American top 20 seeds with a win on Thursday night.

Keys produced her second straight-set victory at the USTA National Tennis Center to set her up with No. 14 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the only confirmed matchup of top 20 seeds in the women's third round.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka also looked strong on Thursday afternoon, as she needed 74 minutes to cruise into the third round.

The excitement in the men's singles draw is starting to build now that Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, the No. 6 and 12 seeds, are one win away from facing each other in a blockbuster fourth-round contest.

Only one of those two players will get a chance to challenge top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The winner of that potential fourth-round showdown could provide the first real challenge to the reigning champion.