4 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Chris Jones Trade with Chiefs amid Contract DisputeSeptember 1, 2023
4 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Chris Jones Trade with Chiefs amid Contract Dispute
The Kansas City Chiefs certainly know how much defensive lineman Chris Jones means to them.
The 29-year-old perennial Pro Bowler was a first-team All-Pro while finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year balloting in 2022. There's a decent chance that team doesn't win the Super Bowl without his contributions.
That said, the Chiefs know this is a business and they've had to make tough business decisions with key veterans like Tyreek Hill and Orlando Brown Jr. in recent offseasons. And while general manager Brett Veach told The Athletic a few weeks ago that the team has "no intentions" of trading Jones, the Mississippi State product's holdout hasn't let up. He's now on the reserve/did not report list, and it's entirely possible he'll sit out regular-season action after missing all of training camp and the preseason.
With that in mind, let's look at a quartet of potential trade scenarios, ruling out other prime AFC contenders because the Chiefs are presumably not interested in going that route.
Dallas Cowboys
This has a non-zero chance of biting the Chiefs in the behind if they end up facing the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl LVIII, but few teams will realistically deal for Jones without believing it'll make them a prime contender and at least Dallas resides in the other conference.
And yes, the Cowboys already have Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and first-round rookie Mazi Smith in the front seven, but imagine what Jones at his best could do for a team that is realistically in Super Bowl-or-bust mode?
Yeah, it's now or never for Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and Co., and according to Spotrac they have more salary-cap space than all but five NFL teams. That gives them wiggle room to absorb Jones' inherited cap charge of $20.8 million.
Jones would likely cost them a first-round pick, possibly along with third-year starter Osa Odighizuwa. But he'd provide a huge upgrade in that spot. And if Dallas believes it can truly make a Super Bowl run with him on board (keep in mind that pick would come at the bottom of Round 1 under those circumstances), it'd be more than worth it.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears would probably be a preferred trade partner for the Chiefs simply because they're much less likely than Dallas to make a run in 2023. That dynamic could potentially enable Chicago to land Jones for less than a first-round pick.
On the bright side, the team has two first-rounders following this year's trade out of the No. 1 pick.
But that's also part of the reason the Bears should consider a run here. They've bolstered the roster substantially this offseason, and with plenty of draft and real-world capital they could be primed to explode after gelling in a final "rebuild year" this fall.
Consider this an early investment in the exact type of player they'd covet, and an immediate upgrade over Justin Jones—one of the weakest lines within that defense.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are legitimate contenders. This year's roster is certainly stronger than the 2022 squad that posted a top-10 DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders, and the NFC North looks to be wide open.
So with more cap space than all but eight teams, why not make a dynamic defensive duo out of Jones and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson? John Cominsky is a solid player but he's not a star and they don't get much pass rush from him, Alim McNeill or Isaiah Buggs.
Jones would change that immediately, which might even be worth a first-round pick for a team that would have the talent to ensure that selection comes near the bottom of Round 1. Having an extra third-rounder next year at least softens that blow a little bit.
Jared Goff still has to deliver for the offense, but considering the trajectory on defense, this is the kind of move that could put the Lions over the top. And they now have enough defensive depth to throw an active player Kansas City's way.
Green Bay Packers
Yes, the NFC North sure makes a lot of sense for Jones. And if there's interest from Chicago and Detroit, the Green Bay Packers may have to get in on the arms race.
This team still has the talent to contend if the Jordan Love project succeeds, and there's plenty of experience on defense. The problem is that's not the case up front on defense, where key cogs Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and De'Vondre Campbell all play off the line.
You may be thinking, "You fool, they have Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt!" But I'd deal either of those guys for Jones, who wouldn't provide as large of an upgrade as we've looked at in previous cases here but could save the Packers from having to surrender a primo draft pick in the deal. And it's not as though Wyatt shined consistently as a rookie late-first-round selection, because he was often a ghost.
This might be as simple as "We're willing to pay him more than you are," which makes sense because the Packers could use any edge that comes their way in this critical transitional season.