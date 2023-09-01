4 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Chris Jones Trade with Chiefs amid Contract Dispute

0 of 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs certainly know how much defensive lineman Chris Jones means to them.

The 29-year-old perennial Pro Bowler was a first-team All-Pro while finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year balloting in 2022. There's a decent chance that team doesn't win the Super Bowl without his contributions.

That said, the Chiefs know this is a business and they've had to make tough business decisions with key veterans like Tyreek Hill and Orlando Brown Jr. in recent offseasons. And while general manager Brett Veach told The Athletic a few weeks ago that the team has "no intentions" of trading Jones, the Mississippi State product's holdout hasn't let up. He's now on the reserve/did not report list, and it's entirely possible he'll sit out regular-season action after missing all of training camp and the preseason.

With that in mind, let's look at a quartet of potential trade scenarios, ruling out other prime AFC contenders because the Chiefs are presumably not interested in going that route.