NFL Insider: Davante Adams, Aaron Donald, Mike Evans, Godwin May Be Trade Candidates

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The 2023 NFL season hasn't even started yet, but that isn't keeping league insiders from discussing potential trade candidates this year.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could be trade candidates this season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano noted that he's unsure if the Raiders would consider trading Adams but that the wide receiver could want out "if he doesn't believe he fits in the Jimmy Garoppolo-led offense, and if the season in Las Vegas gets off to a bad start."

Adams joined the Raiders with the intention that he'd be playing winning football alongside college teammate Derek Carr. With Carr having been released and signing with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas expected to not be competitive in the AFC West, it wouldn't be surprising if Adams wanted out.

The ESPN insider added that it's "far more likely" Adams will be traded during the offseason, if anything.

As for Donald, Graziano mentions that he could eventually want out of Los Angeles with the team in a rebuilding phase and expected to not be competitive in 2023. He added that the likes of Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford "don't seem to fit with the current plan" in L.A.

Donald has spent his entire career with the Rams organization, but it might be time for the veteran to move on if he hopes to win another Super Bowl title.

Meanwhile in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are in rebuilding mode following Tom Brady's retirement and Evans and Godwin could be trade candidates because of that, according to Graziano, who also notes that the demand for wideouts remains high across the league.

Evans and Godwin are two of the best veteran receivers in the NFL, and they surely would generate plenty of interest on the trade market if made available.