    Chris Getz Named White Sox GM, Senior VP; Replaces Fired Rick Hahn

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 31, 2023

    SCHAUMBURG, IL - JULY 30: Chicago White Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getz addresses the media while social distancing following an MLB taxi squad workout on July 30, 2020 at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
    Ron Vesely/Getty Images

    The Chicago White Sox announced that they are promoting assistant general manager and director of player development Chris Getz to the team's senior vice president/general manager role.

    The move comes nine days after the White Sox parted ways with executive vice president Kenny Williams and senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn amid a season that has resulted in Chicago going 53-81 through August.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

