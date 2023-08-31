Chris Getz Named White Sox GM, Senior VP; Replaces Fired Rick Hahn

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced that they are promoting assistant general manager and director of player development Chris Getz to the team's senior vice president/general manager role.

The move comes nine days after the White Sox parted ways with executive vice president Kenny Williams and senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn amid a season that has resulted in Chicago going 53-81 through August.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.