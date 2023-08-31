Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Mercedes Moné, Brian Pillman Jr. and More

1 of 4

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Mercedes Moné appeared among the crowd at the All In pay-per-view Sunday.

And Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the former Sasha Banks will be making appearances for AEW once she is cleared to compete.

According to the article, she would have already appeared for the company had she been healed from her ankle injury in time for Blood & Guts at Boston's TD Garden on July 19.

Moné suffered an ankle injury during the finals of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament against Willow Nightingale in May and has not competed since.

One of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, it is somewhat surprising that the 31-year-old has not already signed with AEW, but freedom in her contract has been important to her and allowed her to fulfill a lifelong dream of competing in Japan.

It remains to be seen if she would be willing to sign on the dotted line or keep her options open instead, making appearances here and there for AEW rather than committing for the long term.

Considering how in-demand she will be once she is able to compete again, even getting her to work on occasion with the top stars in the women's division will be a coup for AEW.

Whether it can capitalize on her star power and put some effort into its women's division is another question.