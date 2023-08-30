Video: Phillies' Bryce Harper Hits 300th Career HR; 12th Active Player to Reach Mark

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The 300 home run club has a new member.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper launched the 300th long ball of his career during Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. It was a two-run blast that gave the Phillies the 8-7 lead after they had just relinquished their advantage in the top half of the frame.

Joining the 300 home run club is another accomplishment in a career filled with them.

Harper's resume includes two National League MVP awards, an NL Rookie of the Year, a National League Championship Series MVP, two Silver Sluggers and seven All-Star selections.

He played the first seven seasons of his career on the Washington Nationals and hit 184 home runs. This is his fifth season with the Phillies, and Wednesday's long ball was his 116th for the National League East team.

The 30-year-old is the 12th active player to reach 300 home runs, joining Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Trout, Joey Votto, Evan Longoria, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado and J.D. Martinez.

Andrew McCutchen will likely be the next to join the list with 299 career home runs.

Unfortunately for Harper and the Phillies, his home run did not prove to be the winning one. The Angels pushed three runs across in the top of the ninth and won 10-8.