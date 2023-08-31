Projecting Jayson Tatum, Celtics Stars' Ceilings and Floors for 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ceiling

The best season for Brown, now the recipient of the richest contract in NBA history, would be one that makes his historic payday no longer a story line. The contract terms might remain notable—at least until the pact is surpassed next season—but they're most notable right now because they're attached to him. While he has ascended to All-Stardom, he has enough holes in his game to question his superstar credentials and therefore the enormous pay rate.



Clean up those short comings, though, and this won't be a talking point any longer. He must improve his handles, vision and defensive consistency, but none of those feels impossible. He could also stand to bump up his three-point splash rate (33.5 percent last season), but that feels highly probable based on previous connection clips.



Floor

If Brown can't level up—or worse, regresses—this contract will be scrutinized every time he's on the court or in front of a microphone. That could wind up with him pressing to prove people wrong, attempting things he can't do and generally pulling this team out of rhythm.



His stats won't crater. He's poured in at least 20 points and snagged six rebounds in each of the past four seasons. What could happen, though, is him matching his assists with turnovers (he averaged 3.5 and 2.9, respectively last season) while his shooting efficiency falls off.

