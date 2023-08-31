Week 1 College Football's Best Games to Start the 2023 Season

3 of 4

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Thursday, Aug. 31 (8 p.m. on Fox)

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule makes his Cornhusker debut on the road on Thursday night. The visitor in this series is just 2-5 straight-up, and Nebraska is 2-4 in its last six season openers. The Gophers have won the last four straight in this series. We'll see if the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska can start on a positive note.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Friday, Sept. 1 (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Two new head coaches will make their respective debuts in this one, with Louisville's Jeff Brohm and the Yellowjackets' Brent Pry facing off in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game. Pry might have a slight leg-up in experience with his team—he was GT's interim head coach for eight games last season, going 4-4. Brohm is implementing his new passing offense at Louisville, which might be why the Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites.

No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 2 (3:30 p.m. CBS)

Ohio State has won the last 27(!) straight games in this series, dating back to 1988. The last two games in this series haven't been close either, with Ohio State winning by a combined score of 110-21.

This should be a good opportunity to see how Ohio State's offense will look under new quarterback Kyle McCord. Head coach Ryan Day named McCord the starter earlier this week, beating out Devin Brown. As long as McCord keeps throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes should roll in this one.

No. 9 Clemson at Duke

Monday, Sept. 4 (8 p.m. on ESPN)

These two ACC teams haven't played each other often recently, meeting just four times dating back to 2007. But thanks to the ACC doing away with divisions this year, we'll see a lot more former Atlantic and Coastal teams face off.

Duke will be looking to build off its 9-4 season last year in head coach Mike Elko's Year Two. Clemson is rebuilding with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley running the offense this season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has some high expectations entering 2023, but this will be his first start on the road. The home team is 11-5 in this series, so we'll see if Duke can give Clemson a scare early.