Week 1 College Football's Best Games to Start the 2023 Season

Week 1 College Football's Best Games to Start the 2023 SeasonAugust 31, 2023
The wait is finally over. After a long eight months without college football, Week 1 officially arrives just in time for the Labor Day weekend.
The 2023 slate of opening weekend games isn't quite as packed as years past, but there are still plenty of games to choose from throughout the weekend, starting Thursday night and through to Monday evening.
The biggest matchup comes Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, and plenty of Power Five teams take on smaller out-of-conference opponents throughout the weekend.
Let's run through the best games of college football's Week 1.
Odds via DraftKings. Notes about all-time records per Phil Steele's 2023 Preseason College Football Magazine.
Games That Should Be Tasty Appetizers
Colorado at No. 17 TCU
Saturday, Sept. 2 (Noon ET on Fox)
Deion Sanders' Colorado debut will come on the road against TCU. The Horned Frogs beat the Buffs 38-13 in Boulder last season. Although TCU lost a ton of talent from its 13-2 team from last year, it's still a 20.5-point favorite.
It'll be interesting to see if Colorado can keep this one close. Sanders made headlines when he completely gutted Colorado's existing roster to fill it using transfer portal players and his own recruits this offseason. The Buffs have a tough schedule in 2023, featuring Nebraska in Week 2 and road games against Oregon, UCLA, Washington State and Utah. They also play USC and Oregon State at home.
Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee in Nashville, T.N.
Saturday, Sept. 2 (Noon ET on ABC)
Tennessee's opening the season in Nashville again for a third time, the first since 2015. Although the Vols have to replace quarterback Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt from last year's 11-2 team, expectations are high surrounding new quarterback Joe Milton. Virginia's defense returns eight starters from its unit that finished 30th in passing yards allowed per game last season (204.4).
South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane
Saturday, Sept. 2 (8 p.m. on ESPNU)
Tulane and South Alabama have met twice before in 2023 and 2020, and both games were decided by just three points each. The Jaguars won 41-39 in 2013, with Tulane winning 27-24 in 2020's game in Mobile. The Green Wave finished 6-2 at home last season.
Houston at UTSA
Saturday, Sept. 2 (7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1)
This game between these two last year was a thriller. I went into triple-overtime, and Houston scored a two-point conversion following its touchdown to win 37-35. The Cougars overcame a 14-point second half deficit, too. Vegas likes UTSA as just a 1-point home favorite.
Rivalry Games and Fun Out-of-Conference Matchups
Fresno State at Purdue
Saturday, Sept. 7, (Noon ET on Big Ten Network)
This is the first-ever meeting between these two. The Boilermakers are 12-0 when hosting a non-conference opponent in season openers. But Fresno State has played Big Ten opponents close recently. In 2019, the Bulldogs lost 38-35 to Minnesota, and upset Illinois 25-23 in 2010. Purdue is just a 4-point favorite.
No. 10 Washington vs. Boise State
Saturday, Sept. 2 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)
Washington leads this series 3-2, winning 38-6 the last time these two played in Seattle in 2013. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a chance to kick off his Heisman campaign with a bang if he has a big day over Boise's defense. The Broncos return five starters from a defense that finished fifth in passing yards allowed per game (167.7).
Miami vs. Miami (OH)
Saturday, Sept. 2 (7 p.m. on ACC Network)
College football's two Miami's face off for a fourth time, last playing in 1945-46 and 1987. The Canes have won all three previous meetings, and are 17-point favorites. The last time Miami hosted a non-conference opponent at home was Middle Tennessee, which upset the Canes 45-31. Mario Cristobal's team can't afford to come out flat if he wants to show Miami fans that things are going in the right direction.
West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State
Saturday. Sept. 7 (7:30 p.m. on NBC)
What's better than rivalry games? Well, rivalry games that have been renewed, of course. That's the case for WVU and Penn State, who played each other every year from 1947 until 1992. The series ended following the Nittany Lions move to the Big Ten and WVU going to the Big East in 1993. Penn State dominated the series with a 48-2-9 all-time series record against the Mountaineers. Although he hasn't been named the outright starter by James Franklin, new quarterback Drew Allar is expected to start under center.
Conference Games
Minnesota vs. Nebraska
Thursday, Aug. 31 (8 p.m. on Fox)
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule makes his Cornhusker debut on the road on Thursday night. The visitor in this series is just 2-5 straight-up, and Nebraska is 2-4 in its last six season openers. The Gophers have won the last four straight in this series. We'll see if the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska can start on a positive note.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
Friday, Sept. 1 (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Two new head coaches will make their respective debuts in this one, with Louisville's Jeff Brohm and the Yellowjackets' Brent Pry facing off in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game. Pry might have a slight leg-up in experience with his team—he was GT's interim head coach for eight games last season, going 4-4. Brohm is implementing his new passing offense at Louisville, which might be why the Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites.
No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana
Saturday, Sept. 2 (3:30 p.m. CBS)
Ohio State has won the last 27(!) straight games in this series, dating back to 1988. The last two games in this series haven't been close either, with Ohio State winning by a combined score of 110-21.
This should be a good opportunity to see how Ohio State's offense will look under new quarterback Kyle McCord. Head coach Ryan Day named McCord the starter earlier this week, beating out Devin Brown. As long as McCord keeps throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes should roll in this one.
No. 9 Clemson at Duke
Monday, Sept. 4 (8 p.m. on ESPN)
These two ACC teams haven't played each other often recently, meeting just four times dating back to 2007. But thanks to the ACC doing away with divisions this year, we'll see a lot more former Atlantic and Coastal teams face off.
Duke will be looking to build off its 9-4 season last year in head coach Mike Elko's Year Two. Clemson is rebuilding with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley running the offense this season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has some high expectations entering 2023, but this will be his first start on the road. The home team is 11-5 in this series, so we'll see if Duke can give Clemson a scare early.
The Headliners
Florida at No. 14 Utah
Thursday, Aug. 31 (8 p.m. on ESPN)
The second game of this home-and-home series kicks off in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. Last year, the Utes were upset in Gainesville 29-26. Utah had what looked like a game-winning touchdown drive, until Florida linebacker Amari Burney intercepted Cam Rising's scoring pass attempt.
Florida is rebuilding again following a 6-7 season, and the Gators return just 11 total starters from 2022. Utah, meanwhile, has won back-to-back Pac-12 titles, and gets 16 starters returning from last season. The biggest question mark surrounding this game will be if Utah QB Rising will play. He suffered an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl vs. Penn State in January, and head coach Kyle Whittingham said earlier this week that he'll have to "wait and see" who's available and whose not. Utes star tight end Brant Kuithe is also still rehabbing a knee injury he suffered last season. Utah is a 4-point favorite.
No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
Saturday, Sept. 2 (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
These two Carolina schools have played each other 59 previous times, but have played just five games since 1991. Most recently, they met in the 2021 Duke' Mayo Bowl, the Gamecocks winning 38-21. This season's opener will fittingly be part of the Duke's Mayo Kickoff Classic, so the mayonnaise theme continues for these two teams.
UNC returns 17 starters from its 9-5 team last season, and South Carolina gets back 10 from the team that upset Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks at the end of the year. Both quarterbacks in UNC's Drake Maye and SC's Spencer Rattler will be looking to build on successful seasons in 2022.
This should be a fun one between a pair of talented teams, with some good ol' fashioned rivalry energy mixed in. UNC is a 2.5-point favorite.
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 5 LSU in Orlando, Fla.
Sunday, Sept. 3 (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
The biggest game of the weekend comes Sunday night between FSU and LSU. Both of these teams have real shots to make it into the College Football Playoff, so this one is crucial in Week 1.
Florida State has one of the most talented and experienced teams in the country, returning eight starters on offense and nine on defense. The biggest names back include quarterback Jordan Travis, a potential Heisman candidate, and defensive end Jared Verse. But LSU returns plenty of guys from last year's SEC West champion squad. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and leading receiver Malik Nabers return for LSU, as does star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.
These two met in New Orleans last season. Florida State won 24-23 thanks to LSU's blocked extra point attempt that would have sent the game into overtime. While whoever loses this game isn't out of the playoff hunt, it can't afford to lose again in the regular season to make it into the final four. For Florida State, the Noles still have to play Clemson, Wake Forest and Pitt on the road. LSU goes on the road to Ole Miss and Alabama, and closes the season out with Texas A&M.
Should be a great game on Sunday night between these two.