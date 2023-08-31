Projecting Stephen Curry, Warriors Stars' Ceilings and Floors for 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ceiling

Theoretically, Curry is starting to get up there in age, but it's hard to label him as anything other than 35 years young based on the level he has maintained. Outside of a little more absences, he basically remains the same player he was when he was winning back-to-back MVP awards nearly a decade ago. This past season, he nearly averaged 30 points (29.4) and almost had a 50/40/90 shooting slash (49.3/42.7/91.5).



If the Warriors reclaim their spot among the Western Conference elites, Curry could make a credible MVP argument. As he just proved yet again, his offensive numbers can stand next to anyone's. He could find his way to 30 points and six assists a night while posting a 50/40/90 shooting slash—numbers only previously reached by Curry himself.



Floor

Curry has had some significant injury issues in the past, and it's not like getting older will help him evade them. The injury bug might be the biggest threat to Golden State's season overall, as a significant injury to Curry would be significantly devastating for the squad.



If he's healthy, he'll produce, but if he has to carry an oppressively heavy offensive workload—the Dubs didn't do a lot to replace the 20.4 points per game they lost when trading away Jordan Poole—that could hurt his efficiency. If Curry's season goes sideways, it might look similar to 2021-22, when he averaged 25.5 points on 43.7/38/92.3 shooting.

