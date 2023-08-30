NFL Rumors: Jalen Reagor Waived by Vikings; Acquired in 2022 Trade with Eagles

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are waiving veteran wide receiver Jalen Reagor, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Minnesota acquired Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick, from the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2022 campaign in exchange for late-round draft picks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Vikings had received trade calls this summer about the availability of Reagor.

The 24-year-old had a limited role in Minnesota last season, catching just eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown in 17 games.

In his first two seasons with the Eagles, Reagor also served as a depth option, catching 64 passes for 695 yards and three scores in 28 games across the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Had Reagor remained with the Vikings in 2023, his role likely would have been even more limited after the franchise drafted Jordan Addison this spring to pair with Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn. The franchise also has Brandon Powell and Jalen Nailor available.

Reagor could still be a nice fit for a team looking for depth at receiver and on special teams, though it's unclear which franchises might express interest in the veteran with Week 1 just around the corner.

The Vikings enter the 2023 campaign expected to be the top team in the NFC North following Aaron Rodgers' departure from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.