John Cena's Best Booking Options For Upcoming Run of 7-Straight WWE SmackDowns

Cena was once the focal point of SmackDown, rising to prominence with the blue brand before rocketing into the stratosphere as WWE champion and the industry's top star.

He was able to do that because a preview generation, such as Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Undertaker, Booker T and John Bradshaw Layfield readied him for that role.

Cena has since made a career of getting guys such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and the late Bray Wyatt ready to run atop WWE as the next crop of industry greats.

Now, the future WWE Hall of Famer has the opportunity to use his considerable star power to give two of the most promising young stars in the company a "rub" while signing off on the hottest star in professional wrestling.

Cena has already lent his credibility to Austin Theory, elevating the former United States champion by putting him over in the opening contest of WrestleMania 39. In his only other premium live event appearance of 2023, he shared the spotlight with Grayson Waller at Money in the Bank.

As the top heels on SmackDown in the absence of The Bloodline, Theory and Waller can wrap up their rivalry with the LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar as soon as Saturday's Payback and transition into a program with Cena and a tag team partner of his choosing.

Enter, LA Knight.

The Megastar arrives at the final quarter of 2023 as the hottest star in WWE, thanks to a fanbase that has been behind him for months. His pops are as loud as anyone's on the main roster, and his push has caught up recently.

A signature win at SummerSlam in the Slim Jim Battle Royal, a feud with WWE standard-bearer, The Miz and an emotional moment under the most difficult of circumstances during the Bray Wyatt memorial episode of SmackDown, has Knight on par with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for recognition as the company's most beloved babyface.

Having the 40-year-old legitimized by way of an on-screen partnership with Cena, ending with a momentous sign of approval, would go a long way in confirming the fans' insistence that the self-proclaimed Megastar is what he says he is.

Validating his popularity via public acknowledgment, while working with Theory and Waller in a weeks-long program that would spotlight them at the top of the card, would help Cena ensure the blue brand has performers it can feature prominently for the future.

Just as a crop of WWE Hall of Famers once did for him.