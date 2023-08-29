Chiefs' Chris Jones Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report List amid Contract Holdout

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been placed on the reserve/did not report list amid his contract holdout, the team announced Tuesday with the unveiling of its 53-man roster.

Jones, Kansas City's top pass-rusher, has yet to report to training camp this summer as he seeks a long-term contract extension heading into the final year of his current four-year deal with the Chiefs.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported during an Aug. 11 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that he doesn't "get the sense" Jones and the Chiefs are "close to a resolution."

Additionally, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that Jones' holdout could stretch beyond Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

"I talked to somebody with the team who said it feels like this is going to drag on even longer, maybe even into the season," Fowler said. "The Chiefs certainly don't want that but neither side appears ready to move on contract talks. ... So, questions being asked there at Chiefs headquarters like, 'Hey, can we get through the early part of the season without Jones at this point knowing that we need him eventually to make that Super Bowl run?'"

Jones also indicated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is willing to hold out until Week 8 if no contract resolution is reached.

Jones has incurred a $50,000 fine for each day of training camp he has missed. He will forfeit roughly $1.1 million per game check for each regular season game he misses.

While Jones may be able to afford a lengthy holdout, the Chiefs cannot.

The 29-year-old is the most important member of the Kansas City pass rush and he's coming off a career year in 2022, having posted 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 44 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits in 17 games.

The Chiefs acquired Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in an attempt to fill the hole left by Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, even Farrell's addition to a room that includes Tershawn Warton, Danny Shelton, Derrick Nnadi and Keondre Coburn wouldn't be enough to fill the void.