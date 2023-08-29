NBA Rumors: JaVale McGee Waived After Mavericks Fail to Find Trade Partner

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic on Tuesday.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report noted the Sacramento Kings were interested in signing McGee, should he clear waivers.

Charania noted on Aug. 22 that the Mavs were expected to stretch-and-waive McGee and re-sign forward Markieff Morris on a new deal.

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported on July 7 that "trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and either trading or releasing JaVale McGee remain expected moves beyond all of the action in North Texas so far."

McGee, a three-time NBA champion who entered the league in 2008, can sign with any team as a free agent once he clears waivers.



The 35-year-old big man signed a three-year, $17.2 million deal with the Mavs in 2022.

As far as his remaining money goes, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors, "if a player is waived between July 1 and August 31, his remaining salary is paid over twice the number of years remaining on his contract, plus one."

According to Spotrac, McGee was due $5.7 million in guaranteed salary in 2023-24. He also had a 2024-25 player option for $6.0 million.

McGee has averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game over his career. He posted 4.4 points and 2.5 boards in 8.5 minutes per game last year, playing 42 contests and starting seven.