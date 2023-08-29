X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia to Throw Out Dodgers Ceremonial 1st Pitch on Friday

    Erin WalshAugust 29, 2023

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Natalia Bryant speaks during a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
    JC Olivera/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers night at Dodger Stadium will feature a special guest.

    Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves as part of the festivities as a tribute to her father and the Purple and Gold.

    Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers

    Join us for a special <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> Night on 9/1 with Natalia Bryant throwing out the ceremonial first pitch! 💙💜💛 <a href="https://t.co/qubx0UiKD4">pic.twitter.com/qubx0UiKD4</a>

    Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

    The Bryant family has been very active in the Los Angeles community since the five-time NBA champion's death, participating in events for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, among other things.

    Natalia Bryant throwing out the ceremonial first pitch is a great way for the Dodgers to kick off Lakers Night and an even better way to honor her father's legacy.

    Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia to Throw Out Dodgers Ceremonial 1st Pitch on Friday
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon