Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia to Throw Out Dodgers Ceremonial 1st Pitch on Friday

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers night at Dodger Stadium will feature a special guest.

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves as part of the festivities as a tribute to her father and the Purple and Gold.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

The Bryant family has been very active in the Los Angeles community since the five-time NBA champion's death, participating in events for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, among other things.

Natalia Bryant throwing out the ceremonial first pitch is a great way for the Dodgers to kick off Lakers Night and an even better way to honor her father's legacy.