Nets' Ben Simmons Admits He Shouldn't Have Rushed Back from Back Injury in 2022-23

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons had a difficult 2022-23 season, as a back injury limited him to only 42 games.

As Simmons rehabs from his back injury and gears up for the 2023-24 campaign, he spoke with Andscape's Marc J. Spears about the ailment, noting that he "definitely" returned to the floor too early last season.

"I was definitely on the floor when I shouldn't have been on the floor at the start of the season. But I also don't think I was in a place not to play. That played into it too, but at the end of the day, my body is my career, so I do need it to be healthy," Simmons told Spears. "So, I made decisions based on just trying to please the people. I don't think that was right, personally, for me. But I'm a competitor and I do want to compete."

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season with a back injury and was limited with a nerve issue in his back in 2022-23.

When Simmons returned to the floor last season, it was clear that he was not at his best. In 42 games, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

Simmons' struggles contributed to the Nets finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 45-37 record before being eliminated by the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs, a series the Australian did not suit up for due to his back injury.

The 27-year-old has been working hard in the gym this offseason as he aims to return to form.

ESPN's Mark Jones reported earlier this month that Simmons is "shredded" and "in a good place" after spending "quality time" with head coach Jacque Vaughn, Royce O'Neal and Dennis Smith Jr. this summer.

Simmons confirmed to Spears that he feels he's back to "100 percent" and is now "just building back to where I'm playing."

"I haven't played in a while. Just taking hits and getting my body used to that," Simmons said.

The veteran also detailed his daily workout routine while speaking with Spears:

"So, I wake up, I'll get ready. I'll get on the [training] table with my trainer Scott. Eat breakfast, get on the table, get treatment done for about like an hour, 45 minutes. Depending on what day, I'll do Pilates first. I'll do some knee loading and then I'll either hop on the bike [Peloton] or go straight to facility. And then head to the gym, but depending on what stage we were at with the rehab. At the start, I got in the OTG [Off the Grid Fitness], so the treadmill with the air, so it's taking your body weight off. Once we got that, we were more onto the court, then we usually hit a lift right after. Then depending on what is next, we usually go back and shoot, depending on if it's a long session or a short session.

"It's five, six hours daily. And then the more I can progress, the more I'm allowed to do, the better I'm feeling. So, recently, I've been enjoying it a lot more because I've been allowed to do a lot more, which has been exciting."

The Nets are hoping Simmons remains fully healthy in 2023-24 as they aim to build a winning roster around him, Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson.

If Simmons continues to deal with a back ailment, there will be legitimate questions about what his NBA future will look like.