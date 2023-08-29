AFC Exec: Eagles' DeVonta Smith Might Be NFL's 'Most Underrated Receiver'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith has flown relatively under the radar during his first two NFL seasons, but that hasn't stopped the Philadelphia Eagles wideout from earning respect from the rest of the league.

"DeVonta is nasty; might be the most underrated receiver right now," an AFC exec told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The No. 10 pick in the 2021 draft, Smith has appeared in all 17 games in each of the last two years. In 2022, he put up 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns, improving on his rookie numbers of 64 receptions, 916 yards and five scores. He also impressed during Philadelphia's run to Super Bowl LVII, recording 15 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Smith and veteran A.J. Brown are one of the best receiver tandems in the NFL. They were one of just two pairs of teammates to rank in the top 10 in receiving yards last season along with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins.

Along with star quarterback Jalen Hurts, Smith and Brown will look to continue providing fireworks on offense as the Eagles chase a second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will open the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the New England Patriots.