Bradley Roby Released by Saints After CB Was Involved in NFL Trade Rumors

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Despite receiving trade interest in Bradley Roby ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline, the New Orleans Saints released the cornerback.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the move. Roby seemed to confirm it on X, formerly known as Twitter, by giving a farewell message to Saints teammates and fans.

Schultz reported on Tuesday morning multiple teams were calling the Saints about a potential Roby trade.

The Saints originally acquired Roby in Sept. 2021 from the Houston Texans. He spent the past two seasons as their primary slot cornerback, including starting 10 games in 2022.

An ankle injury suffered in the middle of last season kept Roby out for four games. The 31-year-old finished with five pass breakups in 13 games, tied for his fewest in a season.

Roby was set to count just over $4 million against the salary cap.

Given his role as a slot cornerback with extensive experience in different types of defenses, Roby figures to have a market that will develop as soon as he becomes a free agent.

A first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2014 draft, Roby spent the first five years of his career with the team. He was incredibly productive during that time with 60 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 79 games.

Roby signed with the Texans as a free agent in March 2019. He started all 20 games he played for the team in two seasons.

By releasing Roby, the Saints appear to be signaling they want to let Alontae Taylor work in the slot. The 24-year-old was a second-round draft pick in 2022. He appeared in 13 games and made nine starts as a rookie. His 11 pass breakups were the most on the Saints last season.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi could also see snaps in the slot early in the season as head coach Dennis Allen looks to find a stable option at the position.