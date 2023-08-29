NFL Rumors: Bills' Von Miller Will Miss at Least 4 Games amid Knee Injury Rehab

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their best defensive players to start the 2023 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are leaving veteran linebacker Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list past Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, which makes him ineligible to play in the first four games of the year.

Miller is continuing to recover from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving Day last year that limited him to 11 games last season. He still tied for the team lead with eight sacks while also adding 21 total tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. The 34-year-old is entering the second season of a six-year, $120 million deal that he signed with Buffalo last offseason.

Miller fell short of his goal of being recovered in time to play in Week 1. Earlier this summer, he made it clear that he intended to be ready for the 2023 season opener against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Miller told Mike Klis of Channel 9NEWS in Denver in June:

"You know I love guarantees. It's me. It's Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had [ACL] surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months. And 10 years removed from that, 2023, I have a whole new outlook. I know exactly where I'm supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I'm at now. I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I'll be ready to go at the start of the season."

In addition to the opener against the Jets, Miller will at least miss matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins. He will be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.