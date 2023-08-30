6 NFL Injuries, Player Statuses That Could Define the Early 2023 Regular Season

1 of 6

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Few would dispute this. And while the Super Bowl favorite Kansas City Chiefs can contend with or without defensive lineman Chris Jones early on, an extended absence could make a big difference overall for a squad that will already be trying to overcome:

1. Significant changes along the offensive line and at wide receiver.

2. A target on its back as the defending champion in a league that hasn't had a repeat Super Bowl winner in nearly two decades.

3. The fact that the AFC is stacked with extremely talented teams this season in particular.

A prime Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2022, Jones sat out all of training camp and the preseason in hopes of landing a new contract on the verge of a walk year.

It appears the 29-year-old is making a legitimate stand that could linger for some time, and Kansas City has placed him on the reserve/did not report list.

Early on this season, the Chiefs have to deal with a surging Detroit Lions team, as well as offenses led by Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson before mid-October. With little margin for error at the top of the AFC, that could be a problem.