Best Bargain Free Agents at Each Position After NFL 2023 Roster CutsAugust 30, 2023
Best Bargain Free Agents at Each Position After NFL 2023 Roster Cuts
The deadline for NFL teams to reduce rosters to 53 players came and went on Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of talented players on the market and on practice squads.
Many of these players will find new homes in the coming weeks, either in free agency, off the waiver wire or by being signed from the practice squad to another team's active roster. Here, we'll examine the best potential bargains at every position and franchises that could be in the market for their services.
Past production, player potential and health were considered here. With an emphasis on "bargain," we'll focus primarily on recent additions to the market and players who have shown a willingness to sign team-friendly deals.
Notable names who have been waiting for a payday all offseason—such as defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, guard Dalton Risner and kicker Robbie Gould—were not considered.
Quarterback
Colt McCoy
Trevor Siemian
P.J. Walker
Former first-round pick and 2017 Pro Bowler Carson Wentz is probably the biggest name on the quarterback market. After years of serving as a starter, however, Wentz probably isn't interested in taking proverbial pennies just to try reviving his career as a backup.
Colt McCoy, on the other hand, has never landed the megadeal that Wentz once commanded. After being a surprise cut of the Arizona Cardinals, McCoy may be more than happy just to stay employed.
And McCoy can help a team. He's a 36-year-old vet with 56 games and 36 starts on his resume. He can be an experienced mentor on a depth chart and a spot starter if needed.
Trevor Siemian (Cincinnati Bengals) and P.J. Walker (Chicago Bears) are two other veteran QBs with starting experience who recently hit the market.
The Kansas City Chiefs could have some interest in another quarterback, as they eyed Wentz during the offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"They feel pretty good about the backup quarterbacks," Fowler said on SportsCenter (h/t Nick Kosko of On3). "But Carson Wentz and the Chiefs did talk this offseason."
The New York Giants—who started McCoy for two games in 2020—could also be in the market for a vet. New York has Tyrod Taylor behind Daniel Jones but is targeting the playoffs and could use another experienced insurance option.
Potential Suitors: Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants
Running Back
James Robinson
Zonovan Knight
Melvin Gordon
Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott got picked up late in the offseason, and notable running backs Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette are still available. However, teams eyeing a budget option in the backfield should give James Robinson a look.
He was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie in 2020 but was traded to the New York Jets last season and spent time with the New England Patriots and the New York Giants this offseason.
Both the Patriots and Giants parted with Robinson after brief stays.
While Hunt and Fournette are still intriguing options, teams seeking budget backfield depth can likely land a former 1,000-yard rusher at the veteran minimum by signing Robinson.
Zonovan Knight started four games for the Jets in 2022 but was recently waived. Melvin Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason but was released on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Vikings, who met with Hunt this offseason, could target a backup to projected starter Alexander Mattison.
The New Orleans Saints should also have some interest in a back as well. They have Jamaal Williams, but Alvin Kamara has been suspended for the first three games for violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Rookie Kendre Miller is dealing with a knee sprain—though there's "optimism" in New Orleans that Miller will be ready by Week 1, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Potential Suitors: Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints
Wide Receiver
Denzel Mims
Jamison Crowder
Austin Watkins Jr.
A few veteran receivers, including Jarvis Landry, Kenny Golladay and Sammy Watkins, have been looking for work throughout the offseason. Denzel Mims was traded from the New York Jets to the Detroit Lions and was recently waived.
Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, showed some promise as a rookie, tallying 23 catches for 357 yards in 11 games. However, he fell out of the offensive game plan over the last two seasons, which led to his move to Detroit.
There's still some untapped potential with Mims, but the Lions had good reason to pull the plug. Detroit has decent receiver depth, Mims recently suffered a calf injury and terms of the trade—Mims and a 2025 seventh-round pick for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick—hinged on the 25-year-old making the roster, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
With Mims waived, Detroit owes the Jets nothing.
Jamison Crowder (Giants) has 51 starts on his resume, while undrafted rookie Austin Watkins Jr. (Cleveland Browns) led the NFL in receiving yards this preseason.
The Patriots were interested in trading for Mims before Detroit landed him, according to Christopher Price of the Boston Globe and Matt Lombardo of FanBuzz.
The Cardinals, who are clearly focused on the future, could also take a flier on another receiver to see if he can become a long-term contributor to the rebuild.
Potential Suitors: New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals
Tight End
O.J. Howard
Dan Arnold
Jace Sternberger
Tight end O.J. Howard was released by the Las Vegas Raiders at the beginning of August but remains available. A 2017 first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Howard never quite developed into the consistent playmaker Tampa wanted.
However, he has had some solid seasons as a pass-catcher and can still contribute to an offense. He caught 10 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns with the Houston Texans last season.
While the 28-year-old isn't likely to dramatically impact his next offense, he can provide another experienced target and some dependable depth at the tight end position.
Dan Arnold has 11 starts on his resume and appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars in 2022. Jace Sternberger was a 2019 third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers who may still have untapped potential but who was waived by the Buffalo Bills.
The Dallas Cowboys should give Howard a look, as they have a largely inexperienced tight end room, headlined by second-year player Jake Ferguson and rookie Luke Schoonmaker.
The Cowboys are looking to win now. A veteran like Howard, a 2021 Super Bowl champion, can help show their younger players how to get it done.
The Miami Dolphins should also kick the tires on a tight end after losing Mike Gesicki to New England in free agency and moving Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams in the Jalen Ramsey trade.
Potential Suitors: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins
Offensive Line
Germain Ifedi
Jalen Mayfield
Michael Dunn
Risner remains the top interior lineman available, but landing him on a bargain deal is unlikely.
"Risner has 'seven teams that have serious interest' in signing him, a source told 9News. The source said Risner is considering, and willing to wait for, the best fit," Mike Klis of 9News Denver wrote in June.
Veteran offensive tackles Taylor Lewan and Jason Peters have also been available all offseason and can likely still be had at a price. A more budget-friendly option, however, is Germain Ifedi, who was recently released by the Detroit Lions.
Ifedi was active for all 17 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season, though he barely saw the field and did so almost exclusively on special teams. Prior to joining Atlanta, however, he was a regular starter with experience at both right tackle and guard.
With a ton of experience (102 games, 83 starts) and positional versatility, Ifedi should have no shortage of suitors.
Jalen Mayfield (Falcons) was a 2021 third-round pick by Atlanta who started all 16 games as a rookie but missed all of 2022 with a back injury. Michael Dunn (Browns) has appeared in 28 games with four starts over the past three seasons.
Atlanta would make sense, specifically for Ifedi, as the Falcons are looking to contend in the NFC South with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. The Cincinnati Bengals should also look at line insurance.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been sacked 124 times in 42 regular-season games. Jonah Williams is making the move from left to right tackle, while 2022 starting right tackle La'el Collins is still recovering from a torn ACL. Guard Cordell Volson was wildly inconsistent as a rookie last season.
Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals a
Defensive Line
Christian Covington
Sheldon Day
Justin Ellis
Interior defensive linemen like Suh, Linval Joseph and Matthew Ioannidis have been available since the start of free agency. Christian Covington joins them after being released by Detroit and should quickly jump up the wish list of several teams.
Covington only appeared in four games last season, spending time on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad and then suffering a season-ending torn pectoral. He appeared in 16 games for L.A. the previous year, though, and tallied 52 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble while being credited with only three missed tackles.
A stout run defender with 102 games and 32 starts on his resume, Covington should interest just about any squad looking to improve its defensive front.
Sheldon Day, recently released by Minnesota, has appeared in 67 games. Justin Ellis, who was just released by Atlanta, has appeared in 117 games with 54 starts.
The rebuilding Houston Texans should take a long look at a D-lineman after allowing 5.1 yards per carry in 2022, fourth-most in the NFL. Covington played the first four years of his career in Houston.
The Chicago Bears could use another strong defender up front after allowing 4.9 yards per carry in 2022.
Chicago took steps to reload its defense this offseason, but after struggling against the run in the preseason—with 433 yards allowed in three games—the Bears could afford to add a run-stopper.
Potential Suitors: Houston Texans, Chicago Bears
Edge
Carlos Dunlap
Melvin Ingram
Chase Winovich
While almost all of the players on this list were recently waived or released, pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap is the outlier. After playing on a modest one-year, $3 million deal in 2022, the 34-year-old seems far more interested in finding the right situation than securing a notable salary.
"I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again," Dunlap said, per Jeff Fedotin of Forbes.
If the right contender comes calling, Dunlap can be had at a bargain price. That doesn't mean that he'll provide bargain-level production.
Despite being a rotational pass-rusher and playing just 50 percent of the defensive snaps for Kansas City last season, Dunlap compiled 39 tackles, four sacks and 20 quarterback pressures.
Melvin Ingram is another outlying budget veteran who played on a one-year, $4 million deal in 2022 and is coming off a six-sack season. The recently released Chase Winovich (Texans) has recorded 12 sacks in four seasons and had an impressive 20 QB pressures back in 2020.
With the Chiefs dumping Frank Clark in the offseason but eyeing another Super Bowl run, Kansas City might consider a veteran pass-rusher.
The San Francisco 49ers could also be a logical suitor, as reigning Defensive Player of the Year and pass-rusher Nick Bosa continues to hold out. Bosa wants a new deal and isn't close to getting one, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
"They're not there yet, and I don't get the sense they're close at all, so I don't get the sense that anything is imminent," Rapoport told The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area).
A veteran like Dunlap could give San Francisco some much-needed veteran insurance on the edge.
Potential Suitors: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers
Linebacker
Christian Kirksey
Deion Jones
Jaylon Smith
Off-ball linebacker Christian Kirksey should generate plenty of interest now that he's available. Kirksey was a full-time starter for the Texans in each of the past two seasons, but cutting him on Monday saved Houston $5.3 million in cap space.
While Kirksey isn't a flawless player—he was saddled with 10 missed tackles last season—he's a dependable starter who played 97 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022. He amassed 124 tackles, three sacks, five passes defended and a fumble recovery.
If Kirksey hopes to latch onto a roster this close to the start of the regular season, he'll likely accept a budget-conscious, incentive-laden deal.
Deion Jones, just released by the Carolina Panthers, is a former Pro Bowler with 88 starts on his resume. Jaylon Smith, cut by New Orleans, is another former Pro Bowler who has started 69 games including 11 last season.
The Browns should be in the linebacker market, as Cleveland recently lost linebacker Jacob Phillips to a season-ending pectoral injury.
The Chargers should also be interested in adding a capable second-level defender. A year ago, the L.A. defense allowed an average of 5.4 yards per carry, highest in the NFL.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers
Cornerback
Desmond King II
Bradley Roby
Greedy Williams
Kirksey wasn't the only veteran defender who Houston released just before the cut deadline. Cornerback and returner Desmond King II was also released, and he should already be one of the hottest commodities on the market.
King earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018, and he continues to play at a high level. This past season, the 28-year-old appeared in all 17 games, made 13 starts and finished with nine tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions.
In coverage, King allowed an opposing passer rating of 85.8 in 2022.
Capable of switching between perimeter corner and nickel safety while also returning punts, King can bring a lot of roster versatility.
The Saints released Bradley Roby, who has 60 starts on his resume, including 10 in 2022. Greedy Williams, a 2019 second-round pick of Cleveland, has appeared in 39 games with 21 starts. The Philadelphia Eagles took a flier on him during the offseason but released him in mid-August.
The Browns should be very interested in King, specifically. Cleveland recently lost returner Jakeem Grant to a ruptured patellar tendon, and cornerback Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol.
Corner would also be a logical position to target for the Tennessee Titans, who ranked dead-last in passing yards allowed last season and did little to address the issue over the summer.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans
Safety
Michael Thomas
Eric Rowe
Ronnie Harrison
The market has been relatively thin at the safety position, though three-time Super Bowl champ Duron Harmon has been available all offseason.
However, Cincinnati added a very seasoned defensive back to the market when it released safety and special-teamer Michael Thomas on Tuesday. The 33-year-old has appeared in 121 games with 34 starts.
While Thomas played almost exclusively on special teams in Cincinnati last year, he has experience at both safety spots and has been dependable when called upon defensively. Between 2020 and 2021—with the Texans and Bengals, respectively, Thomas held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating below 84.0 in coverage.
Thomas could be a fine bargain depth piece for a contender.
Eric Rowe, released by Carolina, has appeared in 100 games with 56 starts. Ronnie Harrison (Colts) has made 45 NFL starts, including 16 over the past two seasons.
The Chargers should give safeties a look as they continue to hatch a plan for replacing Nasir Adderley, who retired in the spring. L.A. appears poised to run with Alohi Gilman opposite Derwin James Jr., but with only nine starts on Gilman's resume, a little insurance wouldn't hurt.
New England would also make sense for a safety, specifically Thomas. The Patriots lost Devin McCourty to retirement this offseason and have long valued players who can contribute on special teams.
Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots
Kicker
Cade York
Michael Badgley
Brett Maher
With Gould still available, the 40-year-old should be the first call any kicker-needy teams make. He's unlikely to come cheaply, however, coming off a season in which he carried a $5.5 million cap hit.
Cade York, recently released by Cleveland, should be a much more affordable option. The 2022 fourth-round pick was released after struggling in the preseason, but he did flash a lot of potential as a rookie.
York made a modest 75 percent of his field-goal attempts but was 4-of-7 on kicks of 50 yards or more and made 96.4 of his point-after tries. He's worth a look by teams like the 49ers, who are dealing with injuries to kickers Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez.
Michael Badgley (Titans) has made 81.7 percent of his field-goal attempts as a pro. Brett Maher (Denver Broncos) has made 81 percent of his career field-goal attempts but missed five extra points this past offseason.
The Cowboys may also want to give kickers a look. They appear set to go with Brandon Aubrey, a former soccer standout who made his American football debut in the USFL only a year ago.
Aubrey may go on to be a star, but having a little insurance for the relatively unproven specialist would be wise—though Maher is probably out of the equation.
Potential Suitors: San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Contract information via Spotrac.