Best Bargain Free Agents at Each Position After NFL 2023 Roster Cuts

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce rosters to 53 players came and went on Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of talented players on the market and on practice squads.



Many of these players will find new homes in the coming weeks, either in free agency, off the waiver wire or by being signed from the practice squad to another team's active roster. Here, we'll examine the best potential bargains at every position and franchises that could be in the market for their services.



Past production, player potential and health were considered here. With an emphasis on "bargain," we'll focus primarily on recent additions to the market and players who have shown a willingness to sign team-friendly deals.



Notable names who have been waiting for a payday all offseason—such as defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, guard Dalton Risner and kicker Robbie Gould—were not considered.

