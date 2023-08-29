Coco Gauff Jokes About Laura Siegemund's Pace During 2023 US Open Match: 'Slow'

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Coco Gauff wasn't enthused by the methodical pace deployed by her opponent, Laura Siegemund, in the opening round of the U.S. Open.

"Slow" was the first word Gauff used when asked to describe her three-set victory.

During the match, the 19-year-old made her frustration clear to the umpire about how she thought Siegemund was intentionally taking her time to get into position for returns. The German was assessed a time violation in the third set, which carried a point penalty to give Gauff a 5-1 lead.

Following her win, Gauff said she "was really patient the whole match" when it came to Siegemund's tactics.

"She was going over the time since the first set. I never said anything," she said. "I would look at the umpire, and she didn't do anything. Then obviously the crowd started to notice that she was taking long, so you would hear people in the crowd yelling, 'Time!'"

The 19-year-old was clearly the fan favorite inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the crowd became even more vocal as her frustration with Siegemund grew.

Siegemund, for her part, told reporters after the match she was "very, very disappointed with the way the people treated me today."

"I am a fighter, I never did anything against the audience," she said. "I stayed calm. I never made not even a gesture against the audience. And they had no respect for me.

"They had no respect for the way I played. They have no respect for the player that I am. They have no respect for tennis, for good tennis. This is something that I have to say hurts really bad."

Siegemund acknowledged she can play slowly at times but said that's just her general style and not an attempt to bend the rules of the game.

The 35-year-old also made headlines during the 2020 French Open, when she was assessed a time violation for her pace of play in a defeat to Petra Kvitova. Coincidentally, the chair umpire in that match, Marijana Veljovic, was the same one from Monday night.

Having outlasted Siegemund, Gauff will play Mirra Andreeva in the second round. They faced off earlier this year at the French Open, with Gauff shaking off a sluggish first set to win 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1.