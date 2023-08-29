USA vs. Jordan: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

USA vs. Jordan: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World CupAugust 29, 2023
Team USA has played two games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup's opening round and won each by 20-plus points.
If oddsmakers are correct, the Americans should make it a perfect 3-for-3 against its final Group C opponent, Jordan, on Wednesday. Jordan is the lone winless group in the bunch, meaning the teams the Americans defeated by a combined 55 points, New Zealand and Greece, each knocked off Jordan by a combined 29 points.
This could (should?) be a snoozer, as far as competitiveness is concerned at least, but Team USA must stay locked in to build more momentum to carry into the second round.
Schedule, Broadcast, Latest Line
Who: Team USA vs. Jordan
When: Wednesday, August 30 at 4:30 a.m. ET
Where: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines
TV: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN+
Spread: Team USA -41.5
Over/under: 185.5
*odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Matchup
On Team USA's potential title track, Jordan is barely a bump in the road.
While it at least managed to take New Zealand to overtime, Jordan was thumped in the extra frame by a 10-2 margin. In terms of team play, Jordan has virtually no chance of even sending a scare into Team USA.
All of that said, the Americans do face a tough defensive task here in trying to handle Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, a one-time NBA first-round pick who suited up for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers over a six-year career. While defense was his NBA calling card, he's been one of the top offensive players in this tournament, averaging 31.5 points on 54.3 percent shooting.
"He's an amazing player," Jordan point guard Freddy Ibrahim raved. "Since he joined us, he's been getting better and better. To see him kind of shine, it's what you expect from an NBA-caliber player."
While Team USA has myriad defensive stoppers to throw at Hollis-Jefferson, it will be interesting to see who gets tasked with the assignment. The Americans will want to take control of this game early, so Hollis-Jefferson could get the kitchen sink thrown at him early and often.
What to Look For
Because the Americans don't have a ton of tune-up time for these events, they have to create chemistry and establish roles on the fly.
That latter part remains a work in progress.
This group doesn't have an obvious offensive leader, though there are no shortage of candidates. Jalen Brunson was aggressive and decisive his last time out, tallying 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting effort against Greece. But Tyrese Haliburton looked like the better floor general versus New Zealand, netting 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting (2-of-3 from distance).
Paolo Banchero starred in the opener (21 points, 8-of-10), but he was quieter in the second contest (eight points, 1-of-2 and 6-of-8 at the foul line). Anthony Edwards has paced the team in shot attempts (21), but he started slow in the second outing, misfiring on five of his first six shots.
After great performances in the warmup games, U.S. scoring ace Anthony Edwards shot 1-of-6 to start Monday's contest but shook it off and found his stride as the night wore on, finishing with 13 points. Austin Reaves has perhaps been the team's most consistent contributor, averaging 13.5 points with a brilliant 61.5/60/100 shooting slash.
Team USA could continue this by-committee approach to the offensive end—it has more talent than touches to go around—but it needs to know which players it wants to use in late-game situations and how it wants to use them. That information will be invaluable later in this tournament, but it won't be a lesson learned in this contest, which could get lopsided in a hurry.
