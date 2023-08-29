USA vs. Jordan: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

3 of 3

Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Because the Americans don't have a ton of tune-up time for these events, they have to create chemistry and establish roles on the fly.



That latter part remains a work in progress.



This group doesn't have an obvious offensive leader, though there are no shortage of candidates. Jalen Brunson was aggressive and decisive his last time out, tallying 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting effort against Greece. But Tyrese Haliburton looked like the better floor general versus New Zealand, netting 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting (2-of-3 from distance).



Paolo Banchero starred in the opener (21 points, 8-of-10), but he was quieter in the second contest (eight points, 1-of-2 and 6-of-8 at the foul line). Anthony Edwards has paced the team in shot attempts (21), but he started slow in the second outing, misfiring on five of his first six shots.



After great performances in the warmup games, U.S. scoring ace Anthony Edwards shot 1-of-6 to start Monday's contest but shook it off and found his stride as the night wore on, finishing with 13 points. Austin Reaves has perhaps been the team's most consistent contributor, averaging 13.5 points with a brilliant 61.5/60/100 shooting slash.



Team USA could continue this by-committee approach to the offensive end—it has more talent than touches to go around—but it needs to know which players it wants to use in late-game situations and how it wants to use them. That information will be invaluable later in this tournament, but it won't be a lesson learned in this contest, which could get lopsided in a hurry.







