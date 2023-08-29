Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft for Top RBs, WRs, Team Names and MoreAugust 29, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft for Top RBs, WRs, Team Names and More
While quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, running backs and receivers get top billing in the fantasy football world.
Elite signal-callers might seem fun to roster, but there's a reason you've heard from a million and one fantasy experts imploring you to wait on that position while you load up on ball-carriers and pass-catchers first.
A consistent, reliable, high-end running back or wideout simply gives your fantasy team a bigger lift than you'll get from someone like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts.
So, let's give these skill positions the star treatment that fantasy football says they deserve by building a two-round mock draft solely from these position groups, spotlighting a few of our favorite sleepers in each spot and offering some running back- and receiver-themed team names to spruce up your squad.
2-Round, RB/WR Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
12. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
Round 2
13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
15. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
16. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
18. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
20. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
21. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
23. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
24. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Sleepers
Running Backs
Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
With David Montgomery now in Detroit, there are a boatload of carries available in this backfield. Even with competition for carries—from fellow backs D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson, plus quarterback Justin Fields—Herbert could handle the kind of workload that can fuel a breakout.
He has been a jolt for this offense each of the past two seasons, especially in 2022, when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry and caught nine of his 12 targets for another 57 yards. His 138 touches yielded five touchdowns and zero fumbles. If he maintains that efficiency while dramatically increasing his volume, he could be a fantasy star.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Publicly, the Steelers have committed to keeping Najee Harris as their starting running back. However, the only reason they had to make such a statement is because Warren was busy making so much noise this preseason.
The 24-year-old, who turned six preseason carries into 89 yards and two touchdowns, is seemingly pounding down the door for a bigger role.
With his burst—and Harris' underwhelming 3.9 career yards per carry—the Steelers should be eager to involve Warren early and often.
Wide Receivers
Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots
Bourne's 2022 season was a downer (35 receptions for 434 yards and a single score), and the fantasy community has seemingly decided he's done. He'll be free at your draft and is someone you could even let sit on the waiver wire before buying into his bounce-back potential.
Just don't forget to buy back in, because the 28-year-old has a relatively clear path to becoming the primary pass-catcher in this offense. And, yes, that would be a notable role to fill, as this aerial attack should greatly benefit from the offseason hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Bourne might be the most talented receiver on the roster—his only real threats to that title are DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster—and he could deliver an enormous return on a minimal investment as a deep sleeper.
Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick, had a disjointed rookie season. He lost more than a month to a hamstring injury and then needed a few games to get his legs back under him. But the light bulb ignited late in the season, as he amassed 21 receptions on 35 targets for 344 yards and three scores over his final five outings.
That stretch looks like an obvious sign that better days are ahead. While Washington has questions at quarterback with Sam Howell, and Dotson has competition for targets in Terry McLaurin, none of that is reason to ignore the upward arrow that is the 23-year-old's trajectory.
Team Names
Bijan Mustard
Breece's Pieces
CeeDee Burner
Dude, You're Getting Odell
Joe Mixon Bowl
Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger
Lamb to the Slaughter
Najeenie in a Bottle
Olave Garden
Spilling the Tee
Slim Pickens
The Jaxon Five
Waddle Waddle