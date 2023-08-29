NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft for Top RBs, WRs, Team Names and More

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 29, 2023

      ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 24: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      While quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, running backs and receivers get top billing in the fantasy football world.

      Elite signal-callers might seem fun to roster, but there's a reason you've heard from a million and one fantasy experts imploring you to wait on that position while you load up on ball-carriers and pass-catchers first.

      A consistent, reliable, high-end running back or wideout simply gives your fantasy team a bigger lift than you'll get from someone like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts.

      So, let's give these skill positions the star treatment that fantasy football says they deserve by building a two-round mock draft solely from these position groups, spotlighting a few of our favorite sleepers in each spot and offering some running back- and receiver-themed team names to spruce up your squad.

    2-Round, RB/WR Mock Draft

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titansat U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Titans defeated the Vikings 24-16. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      Round 1

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      8. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      12. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      Round 2

      13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      15. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      16. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      18. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      20. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      21. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      23. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      24. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    Sleepers

      Jaylen Warren
      Jaylen WarrenRich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Running Backs

      Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

      With David Montgomery now in Detroit, there are a boatload of carries available in this backfield. Even with competition for carries—from fellow backs D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson, plus quarterback Justin Fields—Herbert could handle the kind of workload that can fuel a breakout.

      He has been a jolt for this offense each of the past two seasons, especially in 2022, when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry and caught nine of his 12 targets for another 57 yards. His 138 touches yielded five touchdowns and zero fumbles. If he maintains that efficiency while dramatically increasing his volume, he could be a fantasy star.

      Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

      Publicly, the Steelers have committed to keeping Najee Harris as their starting running back. However, the only reason they had to make such a statement is because Warren was busy making so much noise this preseason.

      The 24-year-old, who turned six preseason carries into 89 yards and two touchdowns, is seemingly pounding down the door for a bigger role.

      With his burst—and Harris' underwhelming 3.9 career yards per carry—the Steelers should be eager to involve Warren early and often.

      Wide Receivers

      Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

      Bourne's 2022 season was a downer (35 receptions for 434 yards and a single score), and the fantasy community has seemingly decided he's done. He'll be free at your draft and is someone you could even let sit on the waiver wire before buying into his bounce-back potential.

      Just don't forget to buy back in, because the 28-year-old has a relatively clear path to becoming the primary pass-catcher in this offense. And, yes, that would be a notable role to fill, as this aerial attack should greatly benefit from the offseason hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

      Bourne might be the most talented receiver on the roster—his only real threats to that title are DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster—and he could deliver an enormous return on a minimal investment as a deep sleeper.

      Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

      Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick, had a disjointed rookie season. He lost more than a month to a hamstring injury and then needed a few games to get his legs back under him. But the light bulb ignited late in the season, as he amassed 21 receptions on 35 targets for 344 yards and three scores over his final five outings.

      That stretch looks like an obvious sign that better days are ahead. While Washington has questions at quarterback with Sam Howell, and Dotson has competition for targets in Terry McLaurin, none of that is reason to ignore the upward arrow that is the 23-year-old's trajectory.

    Team Names

      CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 03: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) carries the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 3, 2023 in Cincinnati OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Bijan Mustard

      Breece's Pieces

      CeeDee Burner

      Dude, You're Getting Odell

      Joe Mixon Bowl

      Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger

      Lamb to the Slaughter

      Najeenie in a Bottle

      Olave Garden

      Spilling the Tee

      Slim Pickens

      The Jaxon Five

      Waddle Waddle

