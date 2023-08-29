Fantasy Football 2023: Mock Draft for Top RBs, WRs, Team Names and More

2 of 3

Running Backs

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears



With David Montgomery now in Detroit, there are a boatload of carries available in this backfield. Even with competition for carries—from fellow backs D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson, plus quarterback Justin Fields—Herbert could handle the kind of workload that can fuel a breakout.



He has been a jolt for this offense each of the past two seasons, especially in 2022, when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry and caught nine of his 12 targets for another 57 yards. His 138 touches yielded five touchdowns and zero fumbles. If he maintains that efficiency while dramatically increasing his volume, he could be a fantasy star.



Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers



Publicly, the Steelers have committed to keeping Najee Harris as their starting running back. However, the only reason they had to make such a statement is because Warren was busy making so much noise this preseason.



The 24-year-old, who turned six preseason carries into 89 yards and two touchdowns, is seemingly pounding down the door for a bigger role.

With his burst—and Harris' underwhelming 3.9 career yards per carry—the Steelers should be eager to involve Warren early and often.



Wide Receivers



Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Bourne's 2022 season was a downer (35 receptions for 434 yards and a single score), and the fantasy community has seemingly decided he's done. He'll be free at your draft and is someone you could even let sit on the waiver wire before buying into his bounce-back potential.



Just don't forget to buy back in, because the 28-year-old has a relatively clear path to becoming the primary pass-catcher in this offense. And, yes, that would be a notable role to fill, as this aerial attack should greatly benefit from the offseason hiring of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Bourne might be the most talented receiver on the roster—his only real threats to that title are DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster—and he could deliver an enormous return on a minimal investment as a deep sleeper.



Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders



Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick, had a disjointed rookie season. He lost more than a month to a hamstring injury and then needed a few games to get his legs back under him. But the light bulb ignited late in the season, as he amassed 21 receptions on 35 targets for 344 yards and three scores over his final five outings.



That stretch looks like an obvious sign that better days are ahead. While Washington has questions at quarterback with Sam Howell, and Dotson has competition for targets in Terry McLaurin, none of that is reason to ignore the upward arrow that is the 23-year-old's trajectory.

